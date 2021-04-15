Ickes: A sweet deal on Davenport's riverfront baseball stadium

For the six months that minor-league baseball is played in Davenport, it generates $3 million a month in direct economic impact? I admit: I'm skeptical.

Also dubious is how long it will take for the River Bandits to recover from the double-whammy blows of record flooding in 2019, then the pandemic. The coronavirus shut down games last year, and attendance restrictions still are in place this season. It's devastating.

And now the MLB requirements.

The city isn't alone in meeting those demands, though. Heller also has considerable new expenses related to the new standards.

He said Thursday that he has to buy two more buses, because he's required to use three buses, not one, to transport his team to games. If they travel more than 350 miles with no off day, the River Bandits are required to travel by plane.

If the opposing team is more than 50 miles away, they have to stay in a hotel; No more driving home after games in Cedar Rapids or Peoria.

Main Street has to supply meals to opposing teams and has to equip the ballpark dining rooms with more equipment. Due to the pandemic, Heller said, he's getting a costly new point-of-sale system for cashless transactions.