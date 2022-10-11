Ickes: Charly Erpelding goes to heaven

Charly Erpelding gave her own eulogy at her Bettendorf High School graduation, though nobody knew it at the time.

The 18-year-old's words revealed what hundreds, maybe thousands of people already knew: This girl was something extraordinary.

"I've learned so much in my second battle with cancer, and I'm thankful to be able to share it with all of you," Charly said during her Memorial Day weekend speech to the Class of '22.

The speech began and ended as classic Charly — courageous, strong, direct and decided.

She thanked her mom, Tara, acknowledging, "If there is anyone who has had a harder year than me, it's you."

To her dad, Andy, "There was not a single day this year that you were not by my side."

And to brother, Will: "I can't put into words how proud I am of you."

In those late days of May, hopes still were high. As always, Charly was facing it. And, as always, that smile of hers was as big as the mountain she was climbing.

The fight was on, and Charly had proven nearly a decade earlier that she was battle ready.

But this time was different. The cancer was more fierce. It had spread. It wouldn't relent. So Charly acknowledged she had given the fight everything she had, then made a final decision: She was ready to go home.

Shortly after noon on Monday, with her mom and dad holding her hands, Charly went to heaven. Whatever peace went missing in her cancer-racked life was fully present in her death.

The worst of the news had come two weeks earlier. The Erpeldings made their usual Tuesday trip to St. Louis, where Charly would get a transfusion of platelets to make her stronger for chemotherapy the next day. As part of her clinical trial, she had to have a scan.

"The scans came back and they were terrible," Tara Erpelding said Tuesday. "The doctor came in and said, 'OK, Kiddo; We're in trouble. I'm sorry.'"

Charly had some choices, he said, but none were good.

"He started talking about it and she said, 'I want to go home to my brother and dogs and cat. She apologized to me and Andy," Tara said.

Back in Bettendorf the next day, Sept. 28, began a final good week. There were talks and drives and laughs.

"Then it all went south," her mom said.

By Oct. 5, Charly was needing morphine and was sleeping most of the time. She awoke from time to time and said hello to the family at her bedside. On Monday morning, she smiled one last smile at her parents.

"It was about 12:30 (p.m.), and I could tell something was changing," her mom said. "We were talking to her, telling her it was OK; We couldn't be more proud of her; We love her so much. She calmed down and rested.

"The way she left for heaven was OK. It was good. She passed away in a way that let us exhale for a minute, because we were afraid how it would go."

Charly had said her peace and made her decision. She held her beloved brother in her arms in the days before her death and assured him too.

"She told Will, 'The only reason I'm crying is because I'll miss you. I know I'm going to heaven,'" her mom said. "She just settled everyone. She settled us."

When Bettendorf High fills this weekend for Charly's funeral, it won't be about saying goodbye after an abbreviated existence. It will be about saying thank you to a remarkable being.

As her mom said about that graduation speech, "Everybody feels like she's talking to them.

"Her obstacle in life was cancer. For you, it's something else. She could connect with every person, no matter the obstacle."

That's what she did in her speech, referring to her choice to take the hard road (her Hail Mary pass) in a rigorous course of cancer treatment.

"My positive mindset is what pulled me through," Charly told her classmates. "In the end, a negative attitude could be your biggest regret.

"This year I made the biggest choice of my life. My decision was clear immediately. I feel so lucky to be here at this moment, and I recognize how short life can be. You never know which choice will be your Hail Mary."

Charly's soul soared so high during her life, the countless people she touched can only imagine the heights she is achieving now.

That such a human as Charly existed is hope for the human race, plain and simple. There will be no forgetting her.