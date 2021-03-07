Ickes: Restaurant inspections return; take a peek

Gross things never were particularly funny, but they're even less amusing now.

Nearly 20 years ago, I wrote my first in an occasional series of columns that looked at restaurant inspections by the Scott County Health Department. Some findings were notably odd or disgusting — a Thai restaurant cited for using a wok for hand washing and a bar/restaurant that was thawing hot dogs in the mop sink, for example.

Examining the inspection reports from some of the county's 800 restaurants always produced some sophomoric fodder.

In this time of public-health wokeness, the allure is lost. Or, maybe there's simply a better way. Rather than reading through dozens of inspection reports and serving up the low-lights with a side of sarcasm, I figured why not teach others to fish?

So, the next time you go out to eat or (better yet) order food for carry-out, consider having a "virtual" peek into the kitchen.

Here's how to do it:

At scottcountyiowa.com, you'll find "health inspections" on the right-hand side, about halfway down the page.