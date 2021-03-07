Ickes: Restaurant inspections return; take a peek

Gross things never were particularly funny, but they're even less amusing now.
Nearly 20 years ago, I wrote my first in an occasional series of columns that looked at restaurant inspections by the Scott County Health Department. Some findings were notably odd or disgusting — a Thai restaurant cited for using a wok for hand washing and a bar/restaurant that was thawing hot dogs in the mop sink, for example.
Examining the inspection reports from some of the county's 800 restaurants always produced some sophomoric fodder.
In this time of public-health wokeness, the allure is lost. Or, maybe there's simply a better way. Rather than reading through dozens of inspection reports and serving up the low-lights with a side of sarcasm, I figured why not teach others to fish?
So, the next time you go out to eat or (better yet) order food for carry-out, consider having a "virtual" peek into the kitchen.
Here's how to do it:
At scottcountyiowa.com, you'll find "health inspections" on the right-hand side, about halfway down the page.
When you scroll down to where you see "establishment name," you have a choice to make. You may search by the name of the restaurant, or you can search many restaurants over a select time period.
If you want to look at overall inspections, simply leave the establishment name blank. Click on Scott County under "jurisdiction" and restaurant/caterer under "classification."
When I searched this week, I didn't name a restaurant and used the date range of Jan. 1 to March 1, 2021, which produced 87 results. This surprised me, given how taxed our county health departments have been since COVID-19 showed up.
But health inspectors were able to get back to restaurants in September, county health officials said Friday, though they're not yet at full steam.
Back to the instructions: When looking at specific restaurants, I'd suggest using a date range of two years. Every establishment is supposed to be inspected annually but, again — 2020.
Important things to keep in mind:
The number-one cause of food-borne illness is improper heating and refrigeration. The violations more likely to catch your eye, however, are the spicy ones. Examples from my recent review include: "pop gun at the bar has a build up of mold"; "employee cell phone found on the meat slicer"; "Potatoes and lemons stored under leaking vents in outside walk in cooler."
Also, the inspections are moment-in-time observations that typically are corrected on the spot. Even when the last inspection was 18 month ago, though, it can tell you plenty.
To me, it's a matter of priorities and patterns. If an inspector has to discard food because the temperature is dangerously off, that's not good. Remember: hot/cold mistakes are the things most likely to make you sick. A one-time occurrence may not be any big deal, but if I see "repeat violation" after food's been discarded, I'm ordering elsewhere.
Several chefs have assured me over the years that most of our kitchens at home never would pass a health inspection. It's not because we're filthy pigs; it's because most of us don't properly handle and store food, wear gloves, write dates on leftovers or have separate sinks that are reserved exclusively for hand washing.
Most of us don't have pop guns, meat slicers or walk-in coolers, either, so that's probably good. We also lack food-handling training, but training certificates don't necessarily assure safety compliance.
Wondering about restaurants in Rock Island County? Me, too. Unfortunately, inspections from Illinois-side eateries are not posted online.
Ignorance may be bliss, but knowledge is power — even when it ruins your appetite.