ICKES: The pandemic was just part of a year that rocked our world

It took until November to realize the blow to his head had resulted in a slow bleed. At one point, the bleeding had stopped, but it started again and he was having stroke-like symptoms.

I took him to the emergency room, and he was admitted to the hospital. A surgeon tried to evacuate the blood, but Dad was in a bad way. He didn't want anything more done.

We made arrangements with hospice and brought Dad home. Mom had been the love of his life and his wife for nearly 64 years. She barely left his side.

The four of us daughters stuck close, too, and the grandkids came. Over and over, we told him we love him. A couple of us sang softly to the Frank Sinatra lyrics we could remember, and I promised I will take him with me everywhere I go for the rest of my life.

We wept in silent bursts and sobbed in heaving sorrow. When he left us, it was like re-emerging from the basement, except the house was really gone this time.

The last four months have been the saddest and most difficult of our lives for some in my family. The loneliness of loss has been cruelly exaggerated by the isolation of the pandemic.