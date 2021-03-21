ICKES: The pandemic was just part of a year that rocked our world

We didn't know what hit us.
The calendar on my desk at work is frozen in time — March 20, 2020. One day soon, when I'm finally back in the office, the untouched calendar pages from the last year will go into the recycle bin.
A day later, March 21, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Scott County. A day after that, the first case was confirmed in Rock Island County.
When the pandemic hit, I compared it in a column to the days after 9/11. There were no airplanes in the sky or cars on the streets, and the silence unnerved us nearly as much as the fear and anxiety that loomed as large as the fallen towers.
Five days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered us to shelter in place, a bunch of my neighbors dragged chairs, coolers and a couple of guitars into our cul-de-sac and wondered together what might come next. It was good medicine, sharing our worries.
Some guessed it would be a few months before things got back to normal. Others guessed it would be longer. None of us had the stomach to speculate on how many of us might be stricken.
So much of it is a blur now.
For many of us in news, the coronavirus consumed our work lives as vigorously as it consumed what remained of our personal lives. So, we have a thorough written record of the year, but I sure don't have the interest in looking back; at least I don't right now.
If looking for an upshot, millions of us survived. But some of us weren't always keen on doing so.
We had to dig deep.
Three things will stay with me long after it's over. First, the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. We are nowhere near reaching the threshold of awareness and change that must confront the racial realities in this country.
Secondly, the derecho.
When the wind got scary, I went to the basement with a flashlight and the cats. I crept up the stairs every few minutes to peek out a window. Somewhere near the end of the freakishly long storm, a large oak tree slammed against my house with a loud, shaking thud.
I was sure I would emerge from the basement to see sky where my roof had been. But the house was largely spared. A new roof and repairs to the crushed patio were an almost-welcome inconvenience, given what could have been.
A strong wind still puts me on edge, but I've covered enough tornadoes to clearly recognize how lucky I was.
The third mark of 2020 is the hardest of all.
In September, our dad took a fall and struck his head. An ambulance came, and Dad was told he should go to the hospital. But he didn't want to go. He knew, because of COVID-19, we wouldn't be allowed to go with him. Already suffering the effects of Parkinson's disease, he just didn't want to be alone.
It took until November to realize the blow to his head had resulted in a slow bleed. At one point, the bleeding had stopped, but it started again and he was having stroke-like symptoms.
I took him to the emergency room, and he was admitted to the hospital. A surgeon tried to evacuate the blood, but Dad was in a bad way. He didn't want anything more done.
We made arrangements with hospice and brought Dad home. Mom had been the love of his life and his wife for nearly 64 years. She barely left his side.
The four of us daughters stuck close, too, and the grandkids came. Over and over, we told him we love him. A couple of us sang softly to the Frank Sinatra lyrics we could remember, and I promised I will take him with me everywhere I go for the rest of my life.
We wept in silent bursts and sobbed in heaving sorrow. When he left us, it was like re-emerging from the basement, except the house was really gone this time.
The last four months have been the saddest and most difficult of our lives for some in my family. The loneliness of loss has been cruelly exaggerated by the isolation of the pandemic.
As we turn the corner toward a vaccinated nation and a return to whatever was normal, many of us are incomplete families. At least a half-million people succumbed to the coronavirus, and I have an unfortunate idea about how they feel.
I regret the hours Dad endured alone in the hospital when the pandemic restrictions kept us away. I resent the anti-maskers whose selfishness prolonged the virus.
As I look back on the past year, I do so with an unlikely combination of profound grief and unwavering gratitude. So much could have been worse. We are making social strides. Future generations will read about us — how we conducted ourselves and what we endured.
As with every moment in history, ours has changed us, for better and worse.