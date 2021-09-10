Ickes: We were better together then

Veronica Houtekier lights a candle on the front walk of her Moline home as she marks the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance on Sept. 14, 2001 in the wake of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Houtekier said at the time, "When I heard of the tragedy it was overwhelming ... I had to do something. The candles I am lighting today are for hope, for the people of the Quad-Cities and everywhere."
A little girl clutches her mother's hand during prayer at Saturday's rally. Published Cutline The Quad-Cities displayed its diversity and its unity Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001, in Davenport's LeClaire park as more than 5,000 people of different races, religions and ages gather to pay tribute. Copyright 2001 by Quad-City Times, All rights Reserved.
An estimated 5,000 Quad-Citians flocked to LeClaire Park in Davenport on the first Saturday after 9/11 for an event dubbed Salute to America. Although not planned as a fundraiser, a spontaneous gesture by one man led to a collection of nearly $20,000, which was given to the local Red Cross.
Wenger Truck Line, Inc. forklift driver Kevin Hurst, waits to load a pallet full of donated supplies onto a truck for New York City Monday night. The donations were collected over the weekend at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls and Wenger donated the truck and trailer for the trip. The truck leaves today and is expected to reach the New York area in time for a 7 a.m. Friday drop off.
Volunteer Randy O'Neil of Moline, stacks bottles water in a semi trailer, along with many other needed items, during two New York City donation drives at NorthPark and SouthPark Malls. Wenger Truck Line of Davenport has donated the trucks and drivers that will take two semi loads to the Salvation Army in downtown New York later this week.
Common enemies provoke a bond, and we were one well-bonded bunch 20 years ago.
One example: On the Saturday after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America, about 5,000 Quad-Citians got together in LeClaire Park in Davenport for a thrown-together event dubbed Salute to America.
It was a response to a yearning to be together — to do something.
A few pastors led prayers, a local judge sang on the bandshell stage, and somebody had the idea to pass the hat. In fact, it was a cardboard box and, by the end of the semi-impromptu gathering, that box contained $18,671 in cash.
We weren't even sure what to do with the money. The Red Cross came to get it.
Example two: A volunteer driver, photographer John Schultz and I climbed into a semi on the day after LeClaire Park, heading for New York City. We were delivering supplies donated by Quad-Citians, such as generators, which were needed at Ground Zero.
Along the way, people in truck stops bought our meals, and fellow motorists gave us the thumbs-up sign at nearly every mile, because they saw the sign on the side of our trailer: "New York City Relief Aid from Quad-Cities, U.S.A."
In the city, people were nothing like the New Yorkers I'd read and heard about. They were exhausted by grief and worry and wandered the still-smoky streets together, keeping each others' candles lit.