The Iowa State Patrol has released the identities of the two people killed and one injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott.
Two people are dead and one injured after two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Walcott late Saturday, th…
WALCOTT — Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash late Saturday that shut down traffic on westbound Interstate 80…
Two people were in custody and a gun was recovered Monday after a driver fled a traffic stop in Moline.
A former Davenport fire chief's discrimination lawsuit against the city moved forward to a jury trial set for June 21 after an Iowa District C…
Geneseo authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead Christmas Day in a burning house.
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three…
Rick's Six: More snow expected mid-week, 2 dead in head-on crash on I-80, and a year we'd like to forget
A good day to all on this final Monday of 2020. A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch is effect for the final days of 2020. Here are t…