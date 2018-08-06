It is likely DNA analysis will be required to determine the identity of the child's body found Sunday in the Mississippi River at Muscatine.
A family member of Hawk Newberry, the 2-year-old who fell into the river July 24 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, said Sunday night the boy's mother was called to Muscatine to identify the remains.
However, Nikki Dawn Newberry posted on social media that she could not make an identification "as he was unidentifiable."
Law enforcement officials said it is not uncommon for bodies that are in the water for an extended period of time to be difficult or impossible to identify. Hawk fell into the river 13 days before this body was discovered.
Adding to the uncertainty is confusion and/or disagreement about what Hawk was wearing when he last was seen. Family members have been saying he was wearing only blue shorts and a diaper.
The boy's great uncle, John Bell, said the child found in Muscatine was wearing shorts of a different color.
Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan said, "... recollections of clothing descriptions can sometimes be off."
A surveillance camera is present on the roof of the stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, and it appears to face the river and the entrance to the dock. Fire, police and parks department officials were contacted Monday about the possibility the camera could be helpful in resolving the clothing question, but no official response has yet been provided.
Ryan and the boy's mother both said it appears likely the remains belong to Hawk, given no other children have been reported missing along the Mississippi River upstream of Muscatine.
"It is quite common that when there is some type of mishap in the waters of the Quad-Cities, that we end up with a body recovery in Muscatine County," the sheriff wrote in an email Monday. "The current status of the case is that a death investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the State Medical Examiner’s Office. We do fully anticipate that DNA will be utilized in making a legal identification."
Meanwhile, Newberry is asking anyone on the river to keep an eye out, just in case.