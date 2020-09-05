IDOT aims to stabilize sliding bluff on U.S. Highway 67

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you're driving on U.S. 67 upstream from Lock & Dam 14, you can't miss it: a former tree-covered bluff overlooking the Mississippi River has been denuded, with construction equipment treading over bare dirt.

What you are seeing is what the Iowa Department of Transportation calls a "slide repair project," Adrian Simonson, an inspector with the IDOT, explained.

Because of the steepness of the bluff and unstable soil conditions, soil has been sliding down onto the shoulder of the road, and this project was designed to fix that, he explained in an email.

To stabilize the bluff, workers are installing 19 "Yugoslavian" drains, which are trenches four feet wide and 12 feet deep filled with erosion stone and capped with engineering filter fabric, that will collect ground water and increase overall stability of the soil, Simonson said.

The drains are being built every 20 feet (on center) from the top the bluff to the bottom, about 230 feet.