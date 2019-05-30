The Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, June 19, in Clarence to gather feedback on the U.S. 30 Planning Study.
The IDOT study is considering alternatives for improving travel along a corridor of U.S. 30 from just east of Lisbon in Cedar County to just west of DeWitt in Clinton County.
The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the North Cedar High School gymnasium, 400 Ball St., Clarence.
It will be conducted in an open forum format with Iowa DOT staff available to informally discuss the study. No formal presentation will be made.
Staff will gather public feedback on the available materials including preliminary road profiles, potential corridor limits and economic analysis along the corridor. Findings will guide future environmental considerations and design improvements.
If unable to attend, information and materials will be available online at www.iowadot.gov/pim. An introductory video on the U.S. 30 Planning Study, released in April, also can still be viewed at the website.
To receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding the project, go to: www.bit.ly/US30PEL. Comments and questions should be received by July 10, 2019.