IDOT takes questions on proposed Rt. 84 project

Colona Mayor Rick Lack said after the meeting he was pleased with that change, as original plans called for shifting Route 84 onto First Street.

"All the private driveways and businesses were going to be affected," he said. "They listened to us and made changes according to our requests, and it's looking a lot better. All in all, it's looking a lot better than what it was before."

The state has applied for a federal BUILD grant for the project and has placed the project on a multi-year program from 2021 to 2026. They might hear in coming months if the BUILD grant has been awarded.

Part of the reason they are moving forward with the project now is to be ready in case it is awarded.

“If we wait, we might jeopardize the project schedule,” Marruffo said.

She said if the state were unable to get a BUILD grant, there's a likelihood it would be extended a little bit beyond the time frame.

“We feel it's a very worthwhile project that needs to be addressed,” she said.