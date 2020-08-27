IDOT takes questions on proposed Rt. 84 project

The Illinois Department of Transportation held a virtual public meeting Thursday for a proposed project on Illinois Route 84 through Colona with an estimated cost of $10 million.
The reconstruction work includes installation of a bi-directional lane from 5th Avenue to 7th Street, a traffic signal at Route 84 and Cleveland Road and a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the west side of the roadway.
The roadway was originally constructed in 1936, and although it's been resurfaced, it does not meet current needs, according to Becky Marruffo, engineer of program development.
She said there was an average of 11,900 vehicles a day at Cleveland Road and Route 84, and it's estimated that will increase to 14,200 vehicles a day in the busiest section of the targeted construction area.
A study of accidents in the area shows 47% are rear-end crashes, 25% are fixed-object crashes and 16% are turning errors, according to Mike Kuehn, geometrics engineer. He said possible causes of the accidents were speeding, inefficient design or slippery conditions. He said crashes were clustered between the Rock River bridge and Cleveland Road, and said rear-end collisions could be solved by adding turn lanes or extending turn lanes at intersections.
One change that was made from a year ago: Engineers said it was initially felt that the frontage roads along Route 84 were too close to the main road, but after considering the impact, it was decided to leave the frontage roads as they are and maintain the roadway on its existing alignment.
Colona Mayor Rick Lack said after the meeting he was pleased with that change, as original plans called for shifting Route 84 onto First Street.
"All the private driveways and businesses were going to be affected," he said. "They listened to us and made changes according to our requests, and it's looking a lot better. All in all, it's looking a lot better than what it was before."
The state has applied for a federal BUILD grant for the project and has placed the project on a multi-year program from 2021 to 2026. They might hear in coming months if the BUILD grant has been awarded.
Part of the reason they are moving forward with the project now is to be ready in case it is awarded.
“If we wait, we might jeopardize the project schedule,” Marruffo said.
She said if the state were unable to get a BUILD grant, there's a likelihood it would be extended a little bit beyond the time frame.
“We feel it's a very worthwhile project that needs to be addressed,” she said.
Property owners will be contacted about acquiring their land once the design is finally nailed down, according to project manager Brad Cushman. He said once they had approval of the design, the land acquisition department would start the appraisal process and send representatives to make offers to people. He termed the amount of right-of-way to be acquired as “minimal,” however. “It's more easements than anything,” he said.
The engineers said they would want one or two crossings for school children and invited feedback. They noted rather than continuous flashing lights, they would only flash when someone was wanting to cross.
“We anticipate the 6th Avenue range," Cushman said. "If there's other spots, please let us know."
Someone submitted the question why the multi-use path doesn't connect 5th to 7th streets? They said the terminus point from the Quad-Cities is at 5th Street.
It was also asked why the department couldn't eliminate at-grade crossings over the railroad.
“The impact associated with that and the cost associated with that is simply not tenable at this time,” Marruffo said.
The complete scope of the project is from the Rock River bridge to two-tenths of a miles north of U.S. 6. Route 84 would be totally reconstructed from just west of 7th Street to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks. There would be patching and resurfacing west of 7th Street and south of the railroad tracks.
To read about the project, go online at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/il-84-colona. To submit a comment on the project, go to https://apps.dot.illinois.gov/WER/?from=40 or write to: Region Two Engineer, Att'n: Studies and Plans, Illinois Department of Transportation, 819 Depot Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021-3500.
