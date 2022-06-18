IDPH warns public to avoid tick bites

As the summer season gets into full swing, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reminds people to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease, spotted fever group rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis and babesiosis.

To avoid tick bites, people should conduct a thorough tick-check for themselves, children and pets after spending time in and near wooded areas, tall grass and brush. Removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

Public health officials offer the following tips for avoiding tickborne illnesses:

• Learn about tick removal and symptom awareness at the IDPH website.

• Walk in the center of trails. Avoid wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.

• Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to find. Tuck long pants into socks and boots.

• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing 20% DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus according to label directions.

• Conduct full-body tick checks on family members including underarms, ears, belly button, behind knees, between legs, waist, hair and scalp every two to three hours. Also check any gear or pets taken on outings.

• Put clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes or one hour for damp clothes to kill ticks.

• Bathe or shower within two hours after coming indoors.

• If a tick is found it is often helpful to keep the tick for species identification. Place the tick in rubbing alcohol or in a sealed bag/container to bring to a healthcare provider or submit the tick sample or photos of ticks to the INHS MEL for identification. Submission information can be found on the INHS MEL website.

If a fever and/or rash appear after being in an area where ticks may have been, contact a health care provider. Some tick-borne illnesses can be life-threatening.

For more information: https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/lyme-disease.html.

