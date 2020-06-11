'If people are tired of hearing about racism, we are tired of experiencing it': Black Lives Matter brings message to Sherrard

Remembering the images of George Floyd being held in a choke hold until he died by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Amelia’s father, Ernest, merely shook his head and said, “It’s sad. It is sad. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Floyd's death has sparked nearly two weeks of protests in the Quad-City area and across the nation and internationally.

The two-hour event included a story time for children, as well as people speaking about how they felt when racism touched them, Amelia Arku included. There also was a short march through town to top it off.

Maxwell Van Hoe, of East Moline, has been going with his sister to each protest they can make it to in order to show support.

“Some things have changed but in a big way nothing has changed,” Van Hoe said. “Segregation was outlawed and yet there’s still evidence that, not just black people but mostly black people, but also impoverished people are put off to the side so we forget about them.