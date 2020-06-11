'If people are tired of hearing about racism, we are tired of experiencing it': Black Lives Matter brings message to Sherrard

Judy Vrana, of rural Sherrard, sat under the pavilion Thursday afternoon at Sherrard Park holding a sign she'd created that said: “I can’t believe I still have to protest this crap!”
Vrana was one of about 125 people who participated in a Black Lives Matter march in Sherrard, a town of about 650 people in Mercer County.
“In the late '60s I did this,” she said of protesting for racial equality.
“I’m sick and tired of having to protest the same thing,” Vrana said. “It’s ridiculous. We shouldn’t be at this point in our country. It is 50 years later and we’re still doing the same darn thing.”
Amelia Arku, whose father, Ernest, immigrated to the United States from Ghana about 40 years ago and who recently retired from Deere & Company, said one reason Sherrard was chosen is because it is a small town in rural America.
The message is that a person who sees racism happening needs to be brave enough to step in and call people out on it, regardless of if the perpetrator is a family member, or friend, or even someone they don’t know.
People have to have the courage to “shut it down and teach that it’s not okay,” Arku said to the crowd when it was her turn to speak.
Dressed in the native garb of Ghana, Arku said that, “If people are tired of hearing about racism, we are tired of experiencing it.”
Remembering the images of George Floyd being held in a choke hold until he died by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Amelia’s father, Ernest, merely shook his head and said, “It’s sad. It is sad. It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”
Floyd's death has sparked nearly two weeks of protests in the Quad-City area and across the nation and internationally.
The two-hour event included a story time for children, as well as people speaking about how they felt when racism touched them, Amelia Arku included. There also was a short march through town to top it off.
Maxwell Van Hoe, of East Moline, has been going with his sister to each protest they can make it to in order to show support.
“Some things have changed but in a big way nothing has changed,” Van Hoe said. “Segregation was outlawed and yet there’s still evidence that, not just black people but mostly black people, but also impoverished people are put off to the side so we forget about them.
“And when they get loud and want change a lot of people just shut them down and say, ‘You can’t use your First Amendment rights to gather and to speak about things,” he said. “I don’t support that. I think a lot of people have been trying to demonize these movements and protests. There might be one or two people that act up.
“They always use MLK (Martin Luther King Jr.) and how he was this peaceful man and they talk about how he would march through the streets with his people and it was all peaceful but five minutes later they sicked the dogs on them and shooting them with water hoses,” Van Hoe said.
“I honestly think that the First Amendment is under attack in this country,” he said. “The institutions are using the police to enforce it and that scares me because we’re supposed to trust them, we’re supposed to respect them.
Van Hoe said that yes the police are overworked.
“They’re responsible for everything that every time someone calls 911 the cops are having to deal with it and it doesn’t need to be like that,” he said.
“I have hope that good things come from this, but that’s if the people in power listen to what the people are saying.”
