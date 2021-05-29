'If you build it, they will come': A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are scheduled to participate in the Major League Baseball at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 12, a nationally-televised regular-season game originally scheduled for 2020 but pushed back to the current season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field, built to major-league specifications and surrounded by modern light standards, will become a beehive of activity as the summer progresses and everything from portable clubhouses to portable grandstands are set up to facilitate the first major-league game ever played in the state of Iowa.

That field, which will also will be surrounded by corn, is separated from the movie diamond at the Field of Dreams Movie Site by a path.

The major-league field is visible from the movie site and farmstead but is not open to the public. Major League Baseball provides 24-7 security to keep curiosity seekers at a distance.

There are, however, a growing number of things to see and do at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, which sits on a 197-acre farm just under four miles northeast of Dyersville, Iowa.