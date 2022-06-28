‘If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you’re going’: Davenport woman preserves the story of her great-grandfather

When Davenport resident Karen Orozco Gutierrez began researching the life of her great-grandfather Milton Howard, she quickly learned how a singular event can impact a person’s life and the lives of their descendants forever.

Gutierrez marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African-American slaves, earlier this month by sharing the remarkable story of her great-grandfather who went from being a kidnapped slave to a celebrated community member.

Born in Muscatine County, Iowa, in 1851, Howard was a free child but was kidnapped and sold into slavery at just 2 years old, along with his family. To this day, his family knows him only by his enslaver’s surname.

After working for Albert James Pickett on his plantation in Alabama for just shy of a decade, Milton Howard was separated from his family and sold to a planter in Arkansas by the name of Howard .

During the onset of the Civil War, Howard escaped his enslavement and went back to Iowa with an unknown Union soldier. At age 13, Howard enlisted in the First Iowa Colored Regiment, Company F, beginning as a drummer boy and eventually joining battle. At the end of 1865, Howard left the army and returned to Iowa. He began an impressive 50-year career at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Howard was a ward alderman, and civic leader and was, according to Gutierrez’s research, an ordained minister. He also learned to speak French, German and Italian. Howard was known as a positive, selfless man in the community.

As Gutierrez put it, “Milton Howard, not born with advantages, took whatever God gave him and made a life for himself and his family, and was thankful and grateful for this.”

So one hundred years later, what can be taken away from Milton Howard’s legacy?

For one, his story serves as a critical example of why the preservation of Black lineage is so important.

“Black American history, although we may have been told otherwise, is not impossible to document. Perhaps challenging, but not impossible,” Gutierrez said. “I can almost guarantee you can find anything about any Black person back to 1870 without any difficulty at all for the most part. Before 1870, it becomes more challenging because we were not considered human.”

The 1870 U.S. census was the first census to include African-Americans, so tracing lineage that dates back before 1870 requires more digging. That didn’t stop Gutierrez.

Taking a trip to Montgomery, Ala., Gutierrez obtained slaveholder records, allowing her to gain more insight into Howard’s life as a slave. Despite Gutierrez’s extensive knowledge on Howard, there are still many unknown details of his life.

“If Milton had not been kidnapped, he would have been allowed to learn to read and write, he would have attended school, perhaps even graduated from college,” Gutierrez said. “We would know Milton’s real surname, and not the surnames of enslavers. We would know the names of Milton’s parents and siblings, and perhaps his grandparents and great grandparents, and so on. We may have been able to know where in Africa Milton’s ancestors came from. We may have been able to know the history and legacy of Milton Howard.”

Gutierrez pointed out that while the African-American experience is often viewed as a collective one, every individual’s experience as a Black person in America is unique, composed of distinct challenges.

Gutierrez maintained, “If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you’re going. And it is up to each individual person [to do their own research] because every family is different.”

David Brodnax is a professor of history at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Ill. He is also an expert on Iowa’s Black Civil War regiment, the 60th U.S. Colored Infantry. He emphasized the importance of connecting with one’s ancestry.

No living person has direct memory of slavery or the Civil War or Reconstruction, and it will not be long before there are no remaining World War II veterans. “There are, though, many people left who remember the Second World War, the Civil Rights Movement, etc. We have to talk to those elders so that we can hear, record and pass down their stories,” Brodnax said.

But Brodnax believes there is work to be done on a governmental level as well. He pointed to the 1930s-era Federal Writers’ Project where scholars were sent by the government to interview former slaves, Civil War veterans and others who remembered the U.S. prior to the war in order to collect accurate accounts of the country’s history. Brodnax believes a similar initiative could be effective today.

“Although some of those scholars engaged with elderly Blacks in a patronizing or even dismissive way, we still have those transcripts and recordings,” he said. “We are now at or near a similar stretch of time when it comes to the Civil Rights Movement and WWII. The government could again send federally funded scholars to speak with the elderly about their experiences.”

Whether on an individual or governmental level, there are resources that can be exhausted to ensure Black lineage is safeguarded.

“The full story of the Quad Cities, Iowa and America, both good and bad, must be preserved, remembered, discussed, contested by people of goodwill and sincere motives and used to make the future better than the past,” Brodnax said.

