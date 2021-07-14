If you grow it, they will come: QC Farmers' Market brings local produce to Schwiebert Park

Customers can buy produce and plants from participating vendors through the market's website then pick them up from Schwiebert Park or the parking lot behind Teske, 2423 16th St., Moline.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. they did no-contact pickup, then transitioned to normal pickup.

One of the goals of the market is to make it accessible to everyone, with its smaller size and close parking.

Paige Samuelson with the Never Dun Growing Co. in Geneseo said she's excited for the QC Farmers' Market because it's getting back to the basics of what a farmers market should be. The produce business will join the Mad Farmer's Garden this August.

The market will feature only home-grown and handmade products from local vendors.

"We just really like their vision," Samuelson said.

With the park just feet away and the Mississippi River serving as a gorgeous backdrop, Forslund said it will be nice to be among vendors and visitors again.

"It's (the farmers' market) a place where we can come together and celebrate or commiserate or whatever," Forslund said. "Overall, we just want to do something positive for Rock Island. ... We'll just start small and grow it."

