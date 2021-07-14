If you grow it, they will come: QC Farmers' Market brings local produce to Schwiebert Park

As soon as Ian Forslund parks his white truck in the Schwiebert Park west lot he's already got customers walking up. He greets each with a friendly smile, grabbing brown sacks filled to the brim with fresh produce.
Rather than going up to booths and pointing out what they want from the bunch, those picking up broccoli and flowers bought them online from different vendors around the Quad-Cities.
Starting in August, the parking lot will be filled with the vendors themselves, selling locally grown produce and handmade crafts.
The QC Farmers' Market is transitioning from online sales to an in-person market, starting Aug. 7 in the west parking lot of Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 1701 First Ave., Rock Island. The farmers' market will run from 8 a.m.-noon.
This year's market will serve as an incubation period, as many vendors have already committed to different markets. Next year they hope to host between 20 and 30 vendors.
"We really wanted to have a physical market the whole time," Hannah Harris, Forslund's wife, said.
Together they own and operate The Mad Farmer's Garden in Coal Valley, Ill.
Forslund and Harris created the QC Farmers Market in May 2020 with a few local growers to help both vendors and customers. They noticed many farmers were scrambling to sell products while dealing with changing or canceled farmers markets, so they decided to try and make things more convenient.
Customers can buy produce and plants from participating vendors through the market's website then pick them up from Schwiebert Park or the parking lot behind Teske, 2423 16th St., Moline.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. they did no-contact pickup, then transitioned to normal pickup.
One of the goals of the market is to make it accessible to everyone, with its smaller size and close parking.
Paige Samuelson with the Never Dun Growing Co. in Geneseo said she's excited for the QC Farmers' Market because it's getting back to the basics of what a farmers market should be. The produce business will join the Mad Farmer's Garden this August.
The market will feature only home-grown and handmade products from local vendors.
"We just really like their vision," Samuelson said.
With the park just feet away and the Mississippi River serving as a gorgeous backdrop, Forslund said it will be nice to be among vendors and visitors again.
"It's (the farmers' market) a place where we can come together and celebrate or commiserate or whatever," Forslund said. "Overall, we just want to do something positive for Rock Island. ... We'll just start small and grow it."