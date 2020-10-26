IHMV Credit Union offers to reimburse transportation costs for members to vote

The 2020 presidential election is less than two weeks away. Are you ready to vote? Better question: Do you have a ride to cast your ballot?

According to data from the 2016 Survey of the Performance of American Elections, more than 15 million eligible voters didn’t make it to the polls during the last election because they had no way of getting there. But IHMVCU wants to help change that.

From October 26 through November 3, IHMVCU will pay the fees for its members to use local buses, cabs, Lyft and Uber services to get to the polls. Just keep the receipt and turn it in to IHMVCU to be reimbursed up to $10.

“No matter who you support, access to transportation should never be a barrier to exercising your rights,” said Amy Orr, VP of Marketing at IHMVCU. “This is just one of many Member Advantages we offer our members to help them stretch their dollars further.”

With 85 years of serving the community, our members have always been and always will be our top priority. Learn more at IHMVCU.org/Here.

What: IHMVCU Ride to Vote

When: October 26 through November 3

How: For reimbursement, please TEXT 309-793-6200 and select option R (Ride to Vote). IHMVCU members will be asked to verify their account and send a picture of their receipt. Team members will then reimburse member’s savings account, up to $10. Receipts must be sent in before November 6. Limit one reimbursement per member.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0