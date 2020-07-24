IHSAA amends 2020 football season because of COVID-19

The regular season has been trimmed by two weeks. The postseason has been expanded by two rounds.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released a revised schedule for the 2020 football season Friday afternoon because of COVID-19.

Instead of nine games, teams can play up to seven games in the regular season. The postseason will start in what would have been Week 8 and will include two more rounds and include every team in the state. Previously, only the top 16 teams in each class qualified for the playoffs.

"With the environment we're in, I think it is a pretty good plan," Pleasant Valley coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. "Essentially, you're guaranteed eight games, and there is wiggle room in the event kids get sick or a team can't play a certain week."

Practice still begins Aug. 10, with the regular season starting Aug. 27. All teams that intend to play football this fall must inform the IHSAA by Aug. 17.

Schools have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games within those seven weeks. Week 1 and Week 2 will be optional game dates.

Davenport Assumption is scheduled to play cross-river rival Rock Island Alleman and Davenport West is scheduled to meet Moline in Week 1.