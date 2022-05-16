'I'll do anything to see Younes': Crash injures groom, usher in Davenport

Friday was a remarkable day — until it wasn't.

Jack Dunn, a star soccer player at Bettendorf High School and a recent graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, was to be married Saturday. He and two of the best friends he made at Bradley were running errands before Friday night's rehearsal dinner.

Dunn's fiancée, Grace Markovich, was with her wedding attendants, also getting ready for the rehearsal dinner in the Village of East Davenport.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Dunn was driving east on Veterans Memorial Parkway when a car coming in the opposite direction turned suddenly, T-boning his car. Police said the other driver failed to yield to Dunn, who had the right-of-way.

Dunn's friend, David Gjeraker, was in the passenger's seat. He had traveled from Norway for the nuptials. In the back seat was friend Younes Dayekh, who had come from Texas to serve as an usher.

The trio was thoroughly engrossed in each other's company, taking a run together that morning. They had bonded as teammates on Bradley's soccer team and even ran to a soccer field where they could pass the ball a few times on Friday.

"We had a really great day," Dunn said Monday. "Younes was having so much fun."

Then the crash.

"The dash was in my leg, but I saw David get out," Dunn said. "Younes was crumpled against the door in the back. His eyes were partly open, and his breathing was all wrong. It was clear he was very, very hurt."

Dunn's instinct was to call his bride, who is a nurse, figuring others had seen the crash and called 911.

"I could just hear the panic in his voice," Markovich said. "He said, 'We've been in a terrible accident. Younes needs help. My hip hurts, but I'm fine.'"

Dayekh was not fine.

Markovich threw the emergency flashers on in her car and headed straight to the scene. As she arrived, her groom and their usher were in ambulances, headed for Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

Dunn had sustained pelvic and hip fractures and a cut on his head. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics by ambulance with Markovich riding along. It appeared to doctors that Dunn's fractures would heal without surgery, and he was allowed to go home on Sunday.

But Dayekh's injuries were severe. In addition to spine and neck injuries, he sustained a serious head injury and remains in intensive care in Iowa City.

It is him — not the crash nor the wedding nor anything else — that Dunn and Markovich and their friends and family are thinking about. They want others to think of him too, especially those inclined to pray.

"He is the most smiling and beautiful boy," said Sharon Kendall Dunn, Jack's mom. "His dad and brother drove here from Texas immediately. They'll only let one person visit his room at a time, so Grace's friends have been going to Iowa City to spend time with whichever one can't be in his room.

"We don't want them being alone."

Despite Dunn's broken bones, he is going back to Iowa City on Wednesday to visit his friend. He likely could have the sutures in his head removed locally, but Dunn won't hear of it.

"I'll do anything to see Younes," he said. "He was my best friend at Bradley. I love him so much."

Dayekh transferred from Bradley to play at Saint Mary's, then to the University of Illinois Chicago. On the team's family night at UIC, Dunn and Markovich walked him onto the field. They also asked him to be in their wedding.

"He always referred to us as his family in Iowa," Dunn said. "It was just a tremendous honor. He spent some holidays here with us too."

Now Dunn wants his friend back. As he sat on his parents' couch in Davenport Monday with Markovich, talking about their friend, the weight of worry rested on his face. His friends, parents and priest have tried to extinguish the temptation to blame himself.

"We've had a huge support system because all of our friends were here for the wedding," Markovich said. "We've had some blessings in this tragedy. Younes got the last air flight out during the storm, for instance.

"His spleen was lacerated, so they removed it before he left Genesis. I know we sometimes hear these great things about people when there's a tragedy, but he absolutely is that wonderful person."

The wedding will be rescheduled, but it's not on the radar right now. All Dayekh's friends want to think about is his recovery. The prognosis from his neurology team hasn't been great. But they know doctors sometimes prepare loved ones for the worst, just in case.

"My nurses made a tremendous effort to get me into his room, so I got to see him," Dunn said. "They say that walking shouldn't be a problem for him, and the spine injury shouldn't prevent that. It's the head injury.

"He's not responding to stimuli, yet, but there have been some small improvements. Soccer is his entire world. He's working toward the pros, and he'd referee or coach — anything to be near the game."

At 23, Dayekh's youth and athleticism should be helpful in his healing. For now, the focus is on getting past the worst of it. The brain bleed was in several places, his friends said, but the pressure in his skull is dropping.

Friends have started this GoFundMe page: https://bit.ly/3FRWxgH

"We're getting updates from his dad, Kamal, and his brother, Yousef," Sharon Dunn said. "They're our family now. Younes always was.

"The most important thing to the kids is him getting better. Their faith is strong. Younes' family would benefit from the Gofundme, but the prayers, those are just as important."

