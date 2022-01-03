Illinois aims to bring homelessness to functional zero with new positions and plan

Affordable, accessible housing. Training in transferable skills. Better and more consistent communication and collaboration.
These were just a few points made by organizations like Project Now, Bethany for Children & Families and the Moline Public Library on how to better attend to those experiencing homelessness during a recent listening session in Milan.
After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order in early September with the aim of achieving functional zero homelessness, organizations throughout Illinois are giving feedback on how the state can better help in their efforts to help those experiencing homelessness and prevent more people from losing housing.
"We see homelessness every single day, and we do not have the assessment tools, we don't have the systems in place that are able to help support people in the moment that they need it," said State Homelessness Chief Christine Haley. "And that is the vision that I think that we need to get to."
The executive order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness, Community Advisory Council on Homelessness, and the position of State Homelessness Chief. They will work together with the goal of bringing homelessness in Illinois to a functional zero.
Meeting at least four times a year, the task force will serve as an advocate for Illinoisans experiencing homelessness — recommending policy, regulatory and resource changes.
It will also work with other departments focusing on homelessness, such as the Commission on the Elimination of Poverty, Commission to End Hunger and Illinois Youth Homelessness Prevention Subcommittee. The task force will present its work and results to the Governor and General Assembly every December.
Before all that, however, the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and Community Advisory Council on Homelessness will present a strategic plan to the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker by March 30, 2022. Haley said they're seeking feedback ahead of creating the plan to ensure it will serve all of Illinois to the best of its ability.
Affordable and accessible housing came up often during the discussion. Moline Library Adult and Young Adult Services Coordinator Lisa Williams said she often hears from library patrons about their fear of losing housing and being able to find something they can afford in the market.
It can be even harder to find housing for certain groups, like those with mobility or health barriers, or people with convictions for felonies or sex offenses.
"I think we need to look at affordable housing units, not necessarily the model they currently exist in, because I know often we see participants here at the library who can't get in Section Eight, who can't get in housing," Williams said.
Williams and Project Now Executive Director Dwight Ford brought up the idea of tiny houses as an alternative to traditional housing. Ford said whether they try out tiny homes or pocket communities or other methods, organizations should seek a new way of thinking about how those experiencing homelessness live, and what kinds of help they need.
Depending on what services someone needs, they may need to make stops all over the Quad-Cities. Many of the speakers talked about ways to collaborate and connect with each other, so they can all help those experiencing homelessness without them having to jump through too many hoops.
Something as seemingly simple as transferring information from paper to online could help someone get housing and other services easier and faster.
"When I see the homeless community, those who are experiencing homelessness, come to Project Now and other places, they are trying to hold all of their possessions in one hand and try to keep up with their documents," Ford said.
"Is there a way we can digitize it all on one card, rather than them trying to leave Project Now and go to Christian Care, and then go to the mental health provider trying to hold together these documents that are being soiled and lost and folded?"
What comes after someone gets housing can be just as important as what came before. Having more resources dedicated to teaching people skills they could use in daily life, to keep track of their records online or apply for different jobs, could keep people housed and give them a support system beyond the organizations they utilize.
According to point-in-time counts, an estimated 10,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in Illinois, and around 60,000 evictions were expected to go through from when the eviction moratorium ended in October to the end of the year.
The whole Quad-Cities is bracing, DeLaCerda House Executive Director Cathy Jordan said. An eviction diversion program launched in partnership with Project NOW, Prairie State Legal Services, Salvation Army, the 14th Judicial Circuit of Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Bar Association has used funds from the American Rescue Plan to prevent evictions. Nonprofits are ready to handle more people who need services over the winter, like Humility Homes and Services, which has increased its capacity by 70% with a winter shelter.
As the population of those experiencing homelessness grows, it won't just be directly involved organizations that feel the strain, Jordan said.
Ancillary establishments like hospitals, food banks and public transportation could also see increased traffic, since those without consistent housing may also not have consistent access to food and transportation, also increasing the likelihood of getting sick.
Jordan said she hopes to see forward movement soon, driven by local and state agencies to put in plans and practices to bring people into stable, sustainable situations.
“We've talked about it now for a while, while we were advocating for it,” Jordan said. “So now it's time to put it into motion.”