Illinois aims to bring homelessness to functional zero with new positions and plan

Williams and Project Now Executive Director Dwight Ford brought up the idea of tiny houses as an alternative to traditional housing. Ford said whether they try out tiny homes or pocket communities or other methods, organizations should seek a new way of thinking about how those experiencing homelessness live, and what kinds of help they need.

Depending on what services someone needs, they may need to make stops all over the Quad-Cities. Many of the speakers talked about ways to collaborate and connect with each other, so they can all help those experiencing homelessness without them having to jump through too many hoops.

Something as seemingly simple as transferring information from paper to online could help someone get housing and other services easier and faster.

"When I see the homeless community, those who are experiencing homelessness, come to Project Now and other places, they are trying to hold all of their possessions in one hand and try to keep up with their documents," Ford said.

"Is there a way we can digitize it all on one card, rather than them trying to leave Project Now and go to Christian Care, and then go to the mental health provider trying to hold together these documents that are being soiled and lost and folded?"