Illinois artists create pieces about COVID-19 vaccination

When Riley Ellis was young, they were moved by cartoons — the different styles, characters, and the emotions they could draw out of the audience.

Now 18 years old, Ellis is an animator, and is using their skills to showcase how receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can bring color back into people's lives.

"I remember [cartoons] having such a big impact on me that I wanted to be able to have that positive impact on people," Ellis said.

Artists in the Quad-Cities and across Illinois have created over 72 different projects about the COVID-19 vaccine, with the goal of encouraging people to get the shot. Arts Alliance Illinois and Quad City Arts are collaborating on the program.

Each artist is getting paid by Arts Alliance Illinois, Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard said, compensating a group that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Arts and culture were really hard hit during quarantine and lockdown, and it''ll take years to come back from that," he said.

Getting more people vaccinated will help the arts community immensely, Maynard said, allowing groups to gather again and artists to hold events and markets.