Illinois authorities look for missing Kewanee man
The Illinois State Police activated its Endangered Missing Person Advisory overnight for a Henry County man.

John Blake, a 75-year-old white male from Kewanee, was reported missing by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen driving a white 1979 MG convertible with Illinois licence plate 202991AV. Blake is 6-feet-1 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The ISP and Henry County officials say Blake has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Blake is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 309-937-3911 or contact 911.

