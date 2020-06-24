Illinois awards $50 million in broadband expansion grants

The $50 million is part of the “Connect Illinois” program that was included in the state’s recently passed “Rebuild Illinois” capital improvements program. The state money is being matched with more than $65 million in non-state funds for a total investment of over $115 million.

“Connect Illinois is about the right of all our communities to access health care, education and economic opportunity — because in the 21st century, all those rights are tied to digital connectivity,” Pritzker said during an event at Olson Acres Farms. “The unacceptable consequences of disparities in broadband access were clear before the COVID-19 pandemic — and over the last few months, we’ve seen firsthand what it means when a small business that had to close its doors has no online shop, what it means when an elderly couple has no safe way to get medical advice at a distance, what it means when a child has no ability to access homework assignments online.”