What took years to build took seconds to fall.

Blasts from explosives sent the two eastbound towers of the old Interstate 74 bridge off their pedestals, dropping them into the Mississippi river at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday. The crash of the blue-green towers and suspension cables created a huge splash, sending water a few feet into the air.

Hundreds of spectators gathered along the Iowa shoreline to witness the big boom. Many arrived to their spot as early as 6 a.m. with their lawn chairs, coffee, donuts, binoculars, phones, and sweatshirts in hand.

Cell phones were at the ready, beginning at 7 a.m., as the crowd waited.

Watching atop a hill

“What do we want for Father’s Day?” a man yelled to a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered with lawn chairs, blankets, and breakfast to watch the eastbound I-74 bridge towers go boom Sunday morning.

“Explosions!” responded some in the crowd.

Joshua Musgrow and his son, Bryan Sasao, were one of those father-son duos to make an explosive start to their day.

Musgrow’s grandfather, James Musgrow, laid the cement for the old I-74 bridge, Joshua Musgrow said.

“We’re saying goodbye to this amazing structure that he helped build,” he said.

Joining them was Musgrow’s maternal grandmother, Bonnie Ossian. Seared into her memory is an accident on the old bridge.

She didn’t feel well that day, Ossian said, and atypical for her, she kept to the right lane, driving at or below the speed limit. It was winter. She hit an icy patch and spun out of control.

“If I’d been going down the fast lane, that never would have happened,” Ossian said. “I went sideways down the bridge, watching traffic coming behind me, going to hit me, because I’m actually going sideways down the bridge. Things flashed before my eyes.”

She hit the bridge and stopped. Someone got out of a car behind her and ran up to see if she was OK.

“I said ‘I’m fine,’ and she said, ‘Bonnie?’ It was an employee who used to work for me years ago. How does that happen?" she asked. “I’ll forget everything else, but I won’t forget that."

Others who gathered to watch history being made shared stories of their first time driving, white-knuckled, over the old bridge.

“It was such a milestone,” said Kelly Burbridge, who grew up in East Moline and now lives in Geneseo. She and her neighbor, Lauren Olson, brought their kids and doughnuts.

Sitting close by was Crystal Butler, of Bettendorf. She intended to record the explosion, which was scheduled for 7 a.m. When detonation didn't occur until after 7:30 a.m., the loud bangs caught her off guard.

“I screamed like I was at a scary movie,” Butler said.

The only signals ahead of boom-time were a few warning booms. One bystander wondered if the noise was meant to scare away birds, fish, and other wildlife.

In the seconds prior to the blast, a few in-the-know onlookers began counting down from 10: Three, two, one ... BOOM!

And the towers fell in a second.

Many shouted as they dropped outward, causing a huge splash that flung water higher than the bridge decking on the westbound span. The pieces of steel were marked with orange buoys, so a crane crew on a barge could later recover them.

As onlookers cheered, hands covered faces and mouths hung open at what was witnessed.

And as quickly as the explosions took down the towers, people packed up their folding chairs and blankets and left.

Some flocked to a man standing in a hard hat and high-visibility vest, who said it would be several weeks before the western span would be blown up, too. The demolition company had to remove more of the decking and steel before loaded explosives onto the Iowa-bound span.

Bike path watchers

Children could be heard, asking their parents over-and-over again when the big boom was going to happen.

And then it happened in the blink of an eye.

From hillsides to large portions of the bike path, many cheered, gasped and shouted, "Wow!" as smoke rose and towers fell.

Beth Halfman, of Bettendorf, said the anticipation of the explosions was exciting too.

"Seeing the big boom was pretty awesome," Halfman said. "This is history and that's why we came down; we wanted to see history."

Halfman and a friend scouted their spot, and the two of them will be back to watch the westbound towers fall, she said.

Near the stoplight at 6th Street and River Drive, Susan and Boyd VanDellen of Fulton, IL left home at 4:30 a.m. and arrived a bit after 6 a.m. The VanDellens came fully prepared with a wagon that held a blanket, binoculars, a phone tripod, donuts and a small cooler.

"This is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity," Susan VanDellen said.

Interstate and pedestrian traffic on the new I-74 bridge were restricted throughout Sunday morning. River traffic under the bridges is halted until Monday morning to allow crews to fish the towers out of the river.