Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge now open to traffic

The eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge is now open to traffic.
The Bettendorf Police Department posted on Facebook at 10 p.m. Thursday to indicate the opening of the span, which had a public dedication ceremony Wednesday.
"This long awaited moment is finally here!" the post read. "The eastbound lanes of the I-74 Bridge are now officially open! Please drive slowly and pay attention to the road and signs as the traffic pattern is in the process of changing. The old bridge is now closed and no longer accessible for traffic."
Getting a look at the new I-74 Bridge
Cement finisher Sabrina Duncan, of Union Local 18, talks about her fear of heights when she first started working on the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Doug House, Deputy Secretary - Illinois Department of Transportation has followed the new bridge's construction since its inception, and says …
Zachary Clark of Fulton, IL, thinks the new bridge is cool.
Marco Rocha, of Rock Island, says the I-74 Bridge celebration was a special experience to share with his family.
Tracy Hill, of Davenport, couldn't contain her excitement while walking on the new I-74 Bridge on Wednesday.
Patrick Fisher, of Bettendorf, couldn't resist the chance of a lifetime to walk, and have a little fun, on the new I-74 bridge.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos praises the union trades who built the new I-74 Bridge.
Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at the Quad Cities International Airport about $5.6 million from the Rebuild Illinois p…