Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge now open to traffic
Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge now open to traffic

120121-qc-nws-bridge-057

People walk across the new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Department of Transportation officials, Federal Highway Administration officials and community leaders celebrate the upcoming completion of the new Interstate 74 Mississippi River bridge, one of the biggest projects in state history.

The eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge is now open to traffic.

The Bettendorf Police Department posted on Facebook at 10 p.m. Thursday to indicate the opening of the span, which had a public dedication ceremony Wednesday.

"This long awaited moment is finally here!" the post read. "The eastbound lanes of the I-74 Bridge are now officially open! Please drive slowly and pay attention to the road and signs as the traffic pattern is in the process of changing. The old bridge is now closed and no longer accessible for traffic."

