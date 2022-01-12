Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig offered a message about social responsibility Wednesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health takes over COVID-19 contact tracing.
In late December the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its plan to contact all positive cases entered into the state’s data systems. Any of the positive tests associated with a cell phone number will receive an automated text message. The initial outgoing text will read:
IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, individuals who call the number in the text will be considered as "opting in" for an interview. Public health officials will then prioritize case investigations for individuals who are 65 years and older and are at higher risk of severe illness.
Ludwig said she hoped those who test positive will have to "take personal responsibility to ensure the community’s safety"
"All productive societies require some personal responsibility from its members. If you test positive, you should share your information regarding your symptoms, positive tests or exposure with your worksite, family, friends and others that you care about before or after gathering," Ludwig said. "Although (the Rock Island County Health Department has) helped guide the community through recommendations and best practices, individuals now generally should know what to do and when to do it."
Ludwig noted employees who test positive for COVID-19 and need letters for release from work will have to request them from the state’s automated system.
"If you don’t participate in the assessments offered, it will not generate release letters. The Rock Island County Health Department cannot issue release letters because this process is part of the centralized contact tracing efforts," Ludwig said. "The state’s surge center will take over all calls, but if you don’t get a call, you still must follow isolation and quarantine rules.
"For the health of our health care workers and everyone in the community, COVID-positive patients must stay home. Those who take home tests also must follow isolation and quarantine rules to keep all of us as safe as possible. We all have the tools to prevent severe illness: vaccination, boosters, masking, social distancing, handwashing, disinfection and isolating when you are sick."
Ludwig said removing contact tracing from local public health departments is a result of the explosion of cases across the Quad-Cities.
"Vaccination remains our best tool to end the pandemic, but only about 60% of Rock Island County residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated. As a result, our case counts have risen to all-time highs," Ludwig explained. "Health departments throughout Illinois, including the Rock Island Health Department, do not have enough staff to address all calls that will be coming in from the community during this most recent surge. All county health departments and hospitals in the state are overwhelmed."
0:38 Watch Now: Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms gives State of City address; property taxes kept steady
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
New COVID-19 cases — and seven-day positivity rates — continue to soar throughout the Q-C area.
According to Wednesday's update from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's seven-day positivity rate of 29% fueled 2,142 new cases since last Wednesday. That's 306 new cases a day in the last week.
Scott County has confirmed 36,768 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County also saw its number of COVID-19 deaths increase by six over the seven-day period ending Wednesday. There have been 328 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a single death Wednesday — a man in his 30s who died at home. COVID-19 has claimed 428 lives in the county since the pandemic started.
Public health officials in Rock Island County reported 550 new cases since Monday's update, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic to 26,772.
Ludwig commented on the nature of Wednesday's new cases.
"The high number of cases today suggest two stories," Ludwig said. "First, we see a large number of newly infected people who are 60 and older. Our vaccination rate for those 65 and older is quite good — 82% are fully vaccinated and 95% have at least one dose. However, only 36% of people have received their booster dose. Boosters are available to everyone 12 and older at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.
"The other worrisome point is the high number of people who are younger than 50 and have tested positive. This age group tends to be not vaccinated at all. Our total vaccination rate for 5 and older is 60%. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
2:27 Watch now: Davenport Community School District board president Dan Gosa talks about Thursday's visit with state education offials
Vaccinations in Rock Island Co.
The Rock Island Health Department continues to offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccines on Fridays. Hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer clinics are on Fridays.
Links for appointments are posted on RICHD’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.