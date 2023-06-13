The meeting will be held via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. to present information and seek input on proposed improvements on Illinois Route 92. The project includes improvements to the 2.5-mile corridor from 18th Street (Illinois Route 84) in East Moline to 48th Street in Moline.

Meeting materials and a recording of the public meeting will be posted to the project website. Those wishing to comment or ask a question pertaining to the meeting can submit them through the project webpage or mail them to the project team by Wednesday, June 28, to be included in the official meeting record.