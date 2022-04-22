Illinois DNR: Quit feeding the birds for now

Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants people to temporarily stop filling bird feeders and bird baths to slow the spread of avian flu.

The recommendation is through May 31 or until avian flu infections in the Midwest subside.

A strain of H5N1 avian flu, a viral disease, has been identified in wild and domestic birds in Illinois in 2022, IDNR says. It has not been detected in songbird species.

Wild birds have ample food sources in the spring, and don't rely on the feeders, IDNR says.

The agency also recommends:

Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can’t be moved away from birds.

Remove bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.

Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

Notify an IDNR district wildlife biologist if five or more dead birds are found in a single location, or if dead or sick bald eagles are found, by calling 866-487-3297.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources has not made a similar recommendation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.