Illinois DOT to begin work on I-80 Mississippi River bridge Thursday
topical alert

031921-qc-nws-pregracke-2.JPG

Views seen from Rapids City of the Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 FILE PHOTO

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge, the Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge, in Rock Island County will begin Thursday.

Workers will repair the bridge joints on the westbound lanes. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the repair, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra time for trips through the construction zone.

