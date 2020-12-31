Illinois driver service facilities set to reopen Jan. 5

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that Driver Services facilities statewide are reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place.

White is reminding the public that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021. As a result, people do not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions.

Many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting at a Driver Services facility. Some of these services include:

• Renewing a license plate sticker;

• Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

• Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

• Obtaining a driver record abstract;

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

• Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.