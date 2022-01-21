Illinois driver services offices to reopen Jan. 24

Illinois Driver Services facilities will reopen Monday, Jan. 24. Services that operate on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Facilities have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Secretary of State Jesse White.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
All driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, and covers expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.
Customers can do the following at ilsos.gov:
- Renew a license plate sticker.
- Renew a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
- Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
- Obtain a driver record abstract.
- File Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.