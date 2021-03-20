Illinois expands essential worker groups for vaccinations

Illinois is expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within the coming weeks, Janet Hill, COO of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release Friday.

As more vaccine is allocated for the state more Illinoisans can take steps to get an appointment.

The additional essential worker groups will be included in the eligible pool in two phases. The eligibility schedule and groups are as follows:

Vaccines for higher education staff, government workers, and media will be available Monday.

Vaccines for food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be available March 29.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.

People who do not have access to online services or need assistance navigating online services to make an appointment can call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center, 833-521-1284.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,220,432 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 4,342 cases from Friday. COVID-related deaths totaled 21,059 since the pandemic began.