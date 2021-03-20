Illinois expands essential worker groups for vaccinations

Illinois is expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within the coming weeks, Janet Hill, COO of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release Friday.
As more vaccine is allocated for the state more Illinoisans can take steps to get an appointment.
The additional essential worker groups will be included in the eligible pool in two phases. The eligibility schedule and groups are as follows:
Vaccines for higher education staff, government workers, and media will be available Monday.
Vaccines for food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be available March 29.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.
People who do not have access to online services or need assistance navigating online services to make an appointment can call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center, 833-521-1284.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,220,432 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 4,342 cases from Friday. COVID-related deaths totaled 21,059 since the pandemic began.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 373,405 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic was announced. That number also includes 62,360 tests for antibodies. That represents a rise of 963 positive tests since Friday.
However, those positive tests could include individuals who have been tested several times for the virus as well as false positives.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 345,390 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number includes 58,796 individuals whose antigen tests returned positive COVID-19 antibodies.
There have been 5,674 COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began.
Iowa health officials said that Scott County has reported 18,747 positive COVID tests, which includes 1,179 positive antigen tests. That is a rise of 56 positive tests since Friday.
Individuals who have tested positive in Scott County stood at 17,480 on Saturday. That number includes 1,108 individuals whose antigen tests were positive for COVID antibodies.
There have been 224 COVID-related deaths in Scott County since the pandemic began.