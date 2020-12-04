 Skip to main content
Illinois extends closure of driver services facilities until Jan. 4
Illinois extends closure of driver services facilities until Jan. 4

FILE: Illinois residents stand six feet apart as a line wraps around the Illinois Secretary of State's Department of Motor Vehicles office in Silvis in this file photo. Illinois driver services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Jan. 4 because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. 

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Illinois driver services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Jan. 4 because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

The release reminds Illinoisans that expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

White also has expanded online services for the public, which they can take advantage of by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include: 

• Renewing a license plate sticker;

• Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

• Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

• Obtaining a driver record abstract;

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

• Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

