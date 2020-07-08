Illinois grants another month to renew driver's licenses, plate stickers

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month — from Oct. 1, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2020.

This new Nov. 1 extension also includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates.

As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1 so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during the current heat wave.

"Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White.

"During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time."