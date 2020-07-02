Illinois health officials: Mind the 3Ws — washing hands, watching distance and wearing masks

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, attended Thursday’s Quad Cities COVID-19 press briefing Thursday and brought a three-letter message designed for the age of COVID-19.

WWW — washing hands, watching distance and wearing masks.

“We really want to stress the need to wash your hands. We ask people to continue to watch their distance in public – stay at least six feet apart indoors or outdoors,” said Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “And we ask people wear masks when they are out in public and around people.

“Wearing masks is a way to protect each other and it can be crucial in preventing the spread of this virus.”

The message came on a day when a county just across the Mississippi River in Iowa saw its largest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and many of those infected are telling contact tracers they've each been in close contact with 10 to 20 people — who could end up with the virus.