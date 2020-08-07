Illinois Housing Development Authority to begin taking applications for rental assistance Monday

The Illinois Housing Development Authority will open the Emergency Rental Assistance portal Monday for Illinois renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify may receive $5,000 emergency rental assistance for back rent or prepay rent through December 2020 or until funds are exhausted.

Applications will be accepted only online at era.ihda.org.

Applications will be accepted from Monday through Aug. 21. However, the timeline is short, and while the portal is scheduled to be open only two weeks it may be closed early because of anticipated high volume.

Among the qualifications people must meet are: Household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income.

Tenants must have an unpaid rent balance that began on or after March 1 because of loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance.

Applications will be submitted to the IHDA and then selected by a third-party randomization service, not through first come, first served.