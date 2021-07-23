Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living in Rock Island to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living will host a Git-n-Go/One and Done COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Monday.

The clinic will feature the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for ages 18 or older. It will be held at 501 11 St., Rock Island, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 26.

It is in conjunction with Illinois Emergency Management Agency and in partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Registration is available that day. Free lunch will be provided, and those getting vaccinated are eligible to enter a drawing to win one of two $500 gift certificates.

Sign Language and Spanish Language interpreters will be available on site.

The IICIL is not for profit organization serving people with disabilities and their families in the counties of Rock Island, Henry and Mercer in Illinois and Scott, Muscatine and Clinton in Iowa since 1987 and have served over 500,000 people. The center is funded by U.S. Department of Health and Human- Administration for Community Living, Illinois Dept. Human Services and the Iowa Dept. of Vocational Rehabilitation.

