Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living to host vaccination clinic in Rock Island

The Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living will host a GIT-n-GO/One and Done COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 26 at 501 11th St., Rock Island.

The event will replace an ADA Street Celebration event the center has hosted in the past, Liz Sherwin, executive director of the center said in a release.

The event will host a mobile clinic and will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to individuals 18 and older.

The clinic will also provide goodie bags for all attending that contain various snack items, regardless of whether people receive the vaccination or not. Anyone getting vaccinated at the event will be eligible to participate in a drawing for one of two $500 gift certificates.

To pre-register, call 309-793-0090 Monday-Friday on or before July 21, or register on site the same day.

The IICIL is a not-for-profit organization serving people of disabilities and their families in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties since 1987.