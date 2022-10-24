Illinois, Iowa departments of transportation to hold third I-80 bridge public meeting

The Quad-Cities will take one step closer to learning the fate of the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge this week as the Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation narrow down proposed improvement alternatives.

Officials from the departments of transportation will present additional findings from the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study, go over their narrowed list of realignment options and invite comment at the project's third informational session.

Those interested in the future of the I-80 bridge can register online at i80mississippibridge.com for the public meeting, which will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

The I-80 bridge, built in 1967, has an outdated design that falls short of current standards and requires costly maintenance. Illinois and Iowa first asked the public for feedback on plans for the corridor in April 2020, and in May 2022 presented seven improvement alternatives for the bridge alongside four potential plans for the I-88/I-80 interchange.

A final recommendation is expected to come in late 2023.

The bridge study has no connection to the Bison Bridge project, and the public meeting is not meant to discuss it or any other potential after-uses for the bridge. The Bison Bridge Foundation, headed by Living Lands & Waters President Chad Pregracke, is encouraging supporters to participate in the meeting and show the project has public backing.

One of the seven proposed alternatives would halt any Bison Bridge support, as it would have the old bridge razed and a new one built in its place. Other plans would build new spans anywhere from 20 to 2,100 feet from the current bridge, and all include a six-lane crossing, including exit lanes.