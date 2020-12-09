Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp

That is where the focus is, assisting growers to know how to have a successful crop with this new option. And for some growers, there is a general curiosity and interest in a new crop, in addition to potentially diversifying operations.

“I think they see the ability of this crop to potentially be used as animal feed or used in other products, but it’s also introducing something new to the world of farming where we don’t get many new, exciting things coming in,” he said.

One issue facing growers is the lack of consistency among state regulations.

“We should see in the next three to five years some definitive FDA regulation of hemp products and a clear pathway for how hemp and CBD would be regulated in food and dietary supplements, and I think that will bring a lot of certainty and stability to the marketplace and bring a lot of bigger companies in that are not entering the space because of the FDA issue and the regulatory uncertainty,” said Shawn Hauser, a lawyer and partner at Vicente Sederberg in Colorado. He leads the firm's hemp and cannabinoid practice group.