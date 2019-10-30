A coalition of states and federal agencies are teaming up to prepare the Interstate 80 corridor for the future of transportation.
Money from six states, including Illinois and Iowa, the federal government and a private company will support a project that studies alternative fuel infrastructure along I-80.
Funds total roughly $150,000, including $70,000 from the federal government and $10,000 from each of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois. Trillium, a Love’s Company based in Texas, will also support the effort, which was announced Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The goal is to find and fill gaps in alternative fuel infrastructure along the eastern half of the I-80 corridor, which stretches from New Jersey to the Iowa-Nebraska border and is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the country.
Alternative fuel vehicles are those not powered solely through petroleum fuels. The grant targets electric vehicles and vehicles that run on natural gas.
Just as a petroleum-fueled car needs gasoline, an electric car must be recharged at a charging station. Many experts in the industry have complained that the U.S. does not currently have enough charging facilities.
“There’s quite a bit along the (I-80) corridor now, but this will help fill the gaps,” said Chris Schmidt, air quality manager at the IDOT.
The I-80 project will also work to develop public-private partnerships with businesses such as gas stations and truck stops, which might be able to support alternative fuel infrastructure.
Last month, a gas station in Maryland became the first in the U.S. to be fully converted to an electric vehicle-charging station.
“What does the gas station of the future look like? This will help us flesh it out,” Schmidt said.
Illinois-based Argonne National Laboratory is also supporting the multi-state project. IDOT received funding as a winner of the Federal Highway Administration’s National Planning Awards through the Alternative Fuels Corridor program.
“These improvements will help make interstate travel on alternative fuel a reality,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a release. “By working with federal, state and local partners, we are keeping Illinois infrastructure ahead of the curve while making travel more efficient and environmentally friendly.”
Schmidt praised the collaborative nature of the project, particularly that six states bought in with funding.
“We were able to get all of the states from New Jersey to the Nebraska border,” he said. “That’s kind of unheard of.”