Illinois, Iowa report more COVID cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,221,863 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 1,431 cases from Saturday. COVID-related deaths totaled 21,081 since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 373,743 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic was announced. That number also includes 62,428 tests for antibodies. That represents a rise of 338 positive tests since Saturday.

However, those positive tests could include individuals who have been tested several times for the virus as well as false positives.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 345,710 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number includes 58,837 individuals whose antigen tests returned positive COVID-19 antibodies.

There have been 5,675 COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Iowa health officials on Sunday said that Scott County has reported 18,774 positive COVID tests, which includes 1,182 positive antigen tests. That is a rise of 27 positive tests since Saturday.