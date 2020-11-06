Illinois, Iowa see huge rises in COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County has another death

The numbers keep on climbing.
Across both Iowa and Illinois, 21,192 total new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a single day, and numbers continue to rise locally.
It's taken one week for Scott County to near another milestone, as the county reported 189 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,966.
Scott County surpassed 5,000 cases last Saturday, 4,000 cases on Oct. 19, and 3,000 cases on Sept. 27.
Scott County didn't report its 1,000th case until July.
Scott County didn't report a new fatality today, the death toll from the virus remains at 51.
Across the river, the death toll keeps rising.
Rock Island County reported another death Friday — a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized — raising its total to 109 since the start of the pandemic.
“Sadly today, we are reporting another death of a Rock Island County resident,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to his family and friends.”
Support Local Journalism
Those oft-repeated sentiments haven't done much to slow the rise of the coronavirus, as Rock Island County also reported 128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 5,217.
Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker announced mitigation efforts for the state's Region 2, which included Rock Island, Henry and Bureau counties that went into effect Wednesday and included no indoor service for bar and restaurants; all outdoor service must close at 11 p.m.; tables should be 6-feet apart; no dancing or standing indoors; reservations required for each party; and gatherings of people are limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity.
Several local bar and restaurant owners met last week to discuss their options regarding defying the order, while the Captain's Table in Moline has already decided to not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.
Moline Mayor Stephani Acri said Thursday she was aware of establishments that remain open and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.
In a Friday news release from Pritzker, it was noted that, "In Illinois, the largest single category of exposure statewide is restaurants and bars, a trend that is broadly consistent across state regions."
State-wide, Illinois saw a huge increase in cases with 18,049 new positive tests, bringing its total to 465,540, while its death toll rose to 10,079, an increase of 49.
Since the pandemic, Henry County has 1,230 confirmed cases and Stark County has 127 confirmed cases.
Iowa reported 3,143 new cases as well as 16 new deaths, raising its total 144,515 cases with 1,818 deaths.
In the area since the pandemic, Clinton County has 1,828 cases, Muscatine County has 1,756 cases, Jackson County has 897 cases, Cedar County has 619 cases and Louisa County has 606 cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.