Illinois, Iowa see huge rises in COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County has another death

Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker announced mitigation efforts for the state's Region 2, which included Rock Island, Henry and Bureau counties that went into effect Wednesday and included no indoor service for bar and restaurants; all outdoor service must close at 11 p.m.; tables should be 6-feet apart; no dancing or standing indoors; reservations required for each party; and gatherings of people are limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity.

Several local bar and restaurant owners met last week to discuss their options regarding defying the order, while the Captain's Table in Moline has already decided to not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.

Moline Mayor Stephani Acri said Thursday she was aware of establishments that remain open and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.

In a Friday news release from Pritzker, it was noted that, "In Illinois, the largest single category of exposure statewide is restaurants and bars, a trend that is broadly consistent across state regions."

State-wide, Illinois saw a huge increase in cases with 18,049 new positive tests, bringing its total to 465,540, while its death toll rose to 10,079, an increase of 49.