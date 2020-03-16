Illinois is shutting down dine-in restaurants and bars. Not all restaurants are listening.

“The dining room will not be open,” owner Joe Schilling said by phone Monday. ‘But the door will be unlocked, we will have a waitress, and we will have tables and chairs. We will do whatever it is we need to do to make sure people are adequately served.”

The decision to temporarily shutter restaurants and bars is a frustration to customers and a massive hardship to small businesses that operate on thin margins. For some, the decision smacks of “government overreach.”

“This is a situation where freedom overcomes everything,” Schilling argued. “The government can’t just go around shutting down any part of any business over a virus. We have viruses every year. This is out of hand.”

As put by Bennett Morris, chair of the state Libertarian Party, “There’s no way possible the governor has the right to legally shut down private businesses.”

But legal experts said the decision is a legitimate measure squarely within the governor’s authority.