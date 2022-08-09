 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Illinois looks to promote electric vehicle access at state fair as new interstate project is planned

  • Updated
  • 0

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to take the country by storm, states are taking measures to ensure that charging stations are widely accessible.

The Illinois State Fair and Gov. JB Pritzker announced that an EV charging station will be available at the fair, courtesy of a sponsorship with Sunrun. The EV charger allows for two EVs to charge at the same time, and it will be located near the Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World, according to the state of Illinois.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

“As the leading provider of home solar, battery storage and now electric vehicle charging solutions, Sunrun is proud to partner with the Illinois State Fair and are excited to continue working with the Governor to realize Illinois’s clean energy vision,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark expressed a similar sentiment.

People are also reading…

“Sunrun’s partnership allows us to provide this service and lets fairgoers enjoy all the Illinois State Fair has to offer while safely charging their EVs on site,” said Clark. “It’s another showcase for the future while offering an opportunity to enjoy the present.”

Pritzker said that the state of Illinois is committed to clean energy. This is paralleled by the state’s efforts to implement charging stations along I-80.

As the second largest interstate highway in the U.S., I-80 is a designated corridor of the Federal Highway Administration Alternative Fuels Corridor (AFC) initiative. When upgrades to the interstate are complete, EV charging stations will be available at least every 50 miles and compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling will be available at least every 150 miles.

“Alternative fuels play an important role in Illinois’s economic and environmental success. Alternative fuel corridors improve air quality, especially to communities living closest to highways,” said John Walton, chair of Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition. “Significant opportunities exist to fill remaining gaps in alternative fueling across all highways. In addition to the health-related benefits, and energy security, the installation of new fueling infrastructure supports jobs throughout the state.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition, the Bi-State Regional Commission and others are hosting a convening session on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p..m. at Western Illinois University. This session is for citizens of Illinois and Iowa who want to know more about the project. Space is limited, so those interested should register at this link.

Photos: Rock Island County Fair in East Moline.
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries. 

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead

The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street that has left one driver dead. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtle nest discovered in Mississippi for the first time since 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News