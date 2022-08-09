Illinois looks to promote electric vehicle access at state fair as new interstate project is planned

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to take the country by storm, states are taking measures to ensure that charging stations are widely accessible.

The Illinois State Fair and Gov. JB Pritzker announced that an EV charging station will be available at the fair, courtesy of a sponsorship with Sunrun. The EV charger allows for two EVs to charge at the same time, and it will be located near the Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World, according to the state of Illinois.

“As the leading provider of home solar, battery storage and now electric vehicle charging solutions, Sunrun is proud to partner with the Illinois State Fair and are excited to continue working with the Governor to realize Illinois’s clean energy vision,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark expressed a similar sentiment.

“Sunrun’s partnership allows us to provide this service and lets fairgoers enjoy all the Illinois State Fair has to offer while safely charging their EVs on site,” said Clark. “It’s another showcase for the future while offering an opportunity to enjoy the present.”

Pritzker said that the state of Illinois is committed to clean energy. This is paralleled by the state’s efforts to implement charging stations along I-80.

As the second largest interstate highway in the U.S., I-80 is a designated corridor of the Federal Highway Administration Alternative Fuels Corridor (AFC) initiative. When upgrades to the interstate are complete, EV charging stations will be available at least every 50 miles and compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling will be available at least every 150 miles.

“Alternative fuels play an important role in Illinois’s economic and environmental success. Alternative fuel corridors improve air quality, especially to communities living closest to highways,” said John Walton, chair of Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition. “Significant opportunities exist to fill remaining gaps in alternative fueling across all highways. In addition to the health-related benefits, and energy security, the installation of new fueling infrastructure supports jobs throughout the state.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition, the Bi-State Regional Commission and others are hosting a convening session on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p..m. at Western Illinois University. This session is for citizens of Illinois and Iowa who want to know more about the project. Space is limited, so those interested should register at this link.