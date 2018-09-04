An Illinois man has been cited for disorderly conduct after Davenport residents reported seeing a disturbing flier that was distributed.
On Tuesday, Davenport police interviewed Adam Mayber, 20, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, who turned himself in as the author of the "Night Lion" fliers.
According to a news release from Davenport police, Mayber admitted to circulating the fliers at multiple locations. He said the Night Lion is the main character of his fictional novel that he wants to publish. The fliers were a marketing effort to familiarize people with his work and character, he said.
"The city of Davenport will soon bear witness to the swift and bloody hands of the Night Lion's justice," the fliers read. "As for the vermin, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! The homeless, the addicts, the junkies, the prostitutes, the gang members, and all other subhuman species will perish at the hands of the Night Lion."
Mayber said he did not intend to be threatening or concerning to people. The investigation indicates that there are no public safety threats associated with this incident, and the case is considered to be closed, according to police.