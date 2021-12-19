Illinois: No more free drop-off, but other programs continue

"With less money, the RICWMA board was forced to make cuts in its budget and decided on eliminating the drop-off sites,” Melton said.

Several factors influenced the decision. One, every resident in every city in the county has access to curbside recycling if they want to pay for it through a subscription service. Moline is the exception, with mandatory recycling paid by fees assessed citywide.

Two, residents can still take recyclables to any Scott County site for free drop-off.

Three, cities in which the drop-offs were located had to deal with the mess created when people dumped non-recyclables such as mattresses or tires or when they dropped recyclables on the ground because the bins were full.

In some cases, this clean-up required one-fourth to one-third of a full-time employee to deal with, Melton said. Milan was especially hard-hit because, being the closest to non-served unincorporated areas, it was the highest-traffic site and, being the smallest, was least equipped to deal with the cost, Melton said.