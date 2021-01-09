Illinois over 1 million positive cases, will vaccinate 65-older in next phase

Illinois surpassed 1,000,000 cases, and vaccination efforts continued to be slowed by lack of supply in the Quad-Cities. Still, Illinois announced it will allow those 65-and-older to be vaccinated when it starts Stage 1B.
Friday, Jan. 1
- With the help of his unspent lunch money, a Bettendorf student worked with his family to feed hungry people. Craig Bloomingdale, 8, who attends Mark Twain Elementary, and his parents, Ellen and Brent, used money from the account, along with more of their money and donations from others to collect three boxes of food that they then gave to the pantry at their church, All Saints Lutheran Church in Davenport. The food included a box of cereal, peanut butter, stuffing mix, boxed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned tomatoes and other staples that covered the basics for making meals — proteins, carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables.
- The Quad-Cities saw more than 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday but no new reported deaths to mark the start of the New Year. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus. Scott County reported 115 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 or complications from the virus on New Year's Day, according to the Iowa coronavirus website, for a total of 14,190 positive cases since the pandemic began. The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County stood at 152 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Updated numbers for Rock Island County were not available Friday. The county was reporting 256 COVID-19-related deaths and 78 new positive cases for a total of 10,846 as of Thursday. Iowa recorded an additional 2,007 cases, for a total of 282,664, and seven more COVID-19-related deaths, with 3,898 total deaths.
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts for corn, cotton, wheat, chicken, cattle and hogs; and weather difficulties such as drought in some areas and an unusual August wind storm stretching from South Dakota to Ohio that centered on Iowa.
A federal judge has rejected an argument by Tyson Foods that is is not liable in the death of a worker in Iowa because it was following federal guidance when it kept meatpacking plants open during the coronavirus pandemic. Tyson was sued in August by the family of Isidro Fernandez, who worked at the company's plant in Waterloo, after he died April 26 from complications of COVID-19. More than 1,000 Tyson workers tested positive for the virus in May and at least six died. The families of Fernandez and at least three other employees who died claim in lawsuits that the company was negligent in how it reacted to the pandemic.
Sunday, Jan. 3
- The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported one COVID-19-related death and 19 new cases. Since the pandemic was announced there have been 258 COVID-19-related deaths and 10,966 cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said.The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. The death was a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 257 since the pandemic began. The new cases, 42 on Friday and 59 on Saturday, bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County to 10,947 since the pandemic was announced. There are 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.
Monday Jan. 4
- The Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo is known for hiring workers with criminal convictions. But limited job prospects and poor plant conditions leave these workers feeling stuck and undervalued, they told the Waterloo Courier. Yet some who were released from prison and escaped the spread of COVID-19 there, have greater fears working at Tyson before COVID-19 cases peaked, eventually leading more than 1,000 workers to become infected with the virus.
- Quad-Cities health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Monday. Eight were people living in Rock Island County, while Iowa health officials reported one death in Scott County. Rock Island's COVID-19 death toll increased to 266.The increase came on the same day Rock Island County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's total to 10,996 since the start of the pandemic.
- Illinois lawmakers will return to the capital city on Friday for a “lame duck” session that is expected to focus on the state’s COVID-19 response, a nearly $4 billion budget deficit and a host of social issues being advanced by the Legislative Black Caucus.
- The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and average case positivity rate remain below second-wave highs while public health officials in Illinois continue to caution residents that a post-holiday surge could materialize. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,059 new and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with an average of 5,900 of new cases daily from Dec. 31 to Sunday. Those case figures are significantly lower than the second wave peak of 15,415 cases on Nov. 13 — which was the highest number of daily new cases reported since the pandemic began.
- Iowa athletics reported three positive COVID-19 PCR tests among 277 administered during the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3. The 1.1-percent positivity rate is below the overall positivity rate of 2.8 percent Iowa has recorded in the 12,959 tests it has administered to student-athletes, coaches, and staff members since testing began on May 29.
- Officials in Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office are warning consumers to be on the lookout for potential scams involving federal COVID-19 relief checks and vaccines.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears to be prepared to push schools to return students to classrooms this month, reinforcing her plans to prioritize in-person learning even when a local school board believes it's too risky.
- Virus conditions deteriorated in Iowa in November with a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Trends appeared to improve in early December, although the positivity rate in Iowa has started to tick back up again in recent weeks.
- Iowa has paid more than $230,000 so far to a Utah company for contact tracing software that still is causing delays for some public health departments as they track COVID-19. In a service order amendment signed in July by Paul Trombino, interim director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, the state agreed to pay Domo $75,000 a year for a new custom app for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
- The rolling seven-day average Illinois statewide case positivity rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point, from 8.6% the day before. The rate has remained below 10% since Dec. 8, and well below second-wave highs of 13.2% in mid-November. On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, among 991,719 total cases and more than 13.6 million tests since the pandemic began.The COVID-19 death toll has reached 16,959, including 126 additional deaths reported Tuesday.
- As of Tuesday, only four of the state’s 11 mitigation regions had not met the criteria Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration provided to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.Those areas are Region 4, which covers five southwestern counties along the Missouri border; Region 5, which spans 20 counties in southern Illinois; Region 6, which covers 21 southeastern counties reaching the Indiana border; and Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of three more residents Wednesday — and Illinois announced a change to the vaccination schedule aimed at preventing the death of older people in vulnerable groups. The death toll on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities is 274. Iowa officials did not report any deaths in Scott County Wednesday, where the number of people lost to the pandemic stands at 153.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and J.B. Pritzker announced a modified vaccine schedule aimed at helping people of color. Stage 1B vaccinations will include all persons 65 years old or older.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing for legislation requiring all school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option. At a news conference last month, Reynolds indicated schools could be required to offer face-to-face instruction. The governor cited studies showing the virus does not spread as rapidly among school-aged children as it does among adults, and she expressed concern that students who are learning remotely could fall behind. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said whatever the Legislature decides this year needs to revolve around parental choice.
There was a time when Iowa lawmakers took up funding for K-12 schools in the first month of each legislative session to highlight the priority Iowans place on education. This year, about $3.4 billion — nearly 44% of the Iowa’s $7.77 billion general fund budget — is going to K-12 education. When the Iowa Legislature convenes Monday, the school funding challenge will be made more difficult by the impact COVID-19 has had on school finances, enrollment and student achievement.
- Bettendorf City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the city’s Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman. Visitors will see social distancing signs, hand sanitizing areas, and Plexiglas barriers in from of the reception area. Face coverings must be worn in the building. Haldeman said the city encourages citizens to conduct as much business as possible via online, phone or the drop box.
- Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations could be lifted within 10 days in Illinois. Starting Jan. 15, exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, any region that has met requirements for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation plan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. “I’m cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs indicating that some regions have made real progress and won’t reverse that progress this week or next,” Pritzker said. The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases.
- Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday as the state neared 1 million infections.
- Iowa surpassed 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, marking another grim milestone with its infection rate rising again and most people still months from being able to get vaccinated.
- Officials in Polk County, home to Des Moines, released a tentative timeline this week warning that the general public likely won't be able to get vaccinated until mid to late 2021.
- The congregation at First Baptist Church in Geneseo has found a way to continue to recognize first responders, even in the midst of the current pandemic. At the end of the year in 2018, the congregation added an event to its church calendar. The Rev. David Murphy, church pastor, said the church wanted to show appreciation to police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and other first responders by hosting a breakfast in their honor.
- Iowa lawmakers for years have refused to fund the Board of Regents’ full appropriations requests — at times delivering debilitating cuts instead — even as the public universities raise tuition and slash programs that administrators say can be saved only with more legislative support or even more rate increases. Given the pandemic and lawmakers expecting “more spending requests than ever,” this legislative session isn’t primed to deviate from that trend — even with campus leaders arguing it should.
- The turn of the new year did not result in any good news in regards to the Illinois High School Association and the pause it has on winter sports. As of Tuesday, IHSA Board president Katy Hasson said that no new talks are planned with Gov. JB Pritzker or the Illinois Department of Public Health which still has the state in Tier 3 mitigation levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Rock Island County Health Department will continue vaccinating health care workers on Jan. 12, at a socially-distanced drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan, according to Nita Ludwig, administrator of the department. In Illinois, health care workers include: clinicians, (nurses and nursing assistants, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants), physical/occupational/speech therapists, respiratory technicians, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, plasma and blood donation staff, morticians, home health workers, school nurses, optometrists, COVID-19 testing staff, dialysis staff, urgent care workers, corrections nurses/aides, vaccine clinic workers, group home residential staff, environmental service and reception staff at congregate care facilities, congregate care surveyors, hospice and palliative care staff and community health workers when acting as health aide or health translators.
- Once Rock Island health care workers are vaccinated — they are Phase 1A — the department will begin Phase 1B at the same drive-thru facility at the Greater Quad-City Auction in Milan.
- Iowa reported seven additional coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the state total to 3,999. Iowa’s per capita death rate moved up one notch to the 14th highest in the nation with 126.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Deaths caused by COVID-19 appear to have resulted in record numbers of deaths overall in Iowa. Recently updated state data shows 3,952 people died in Iowa in November, the highest single-month death total for the state, according to Iowa Department of Public Health records. Iowa's death total last year is the highest single-year total at least since 1915, public health data in available vital statistics records show.
- Desks were a recent donation to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s hybrid learning program for Rock Island-Milan School District students. The program was created so students kept from their normal learning routines by the coronavirus have a place to participate in online learning while their parents work.
Thursday, Jan. 7
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,178. Currently, 43 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths stands at 274.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation Thursday that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events will be lifted Friday, January 8. Other public health measures have been extended until February 6.
The Quad-City Regional Auto Show scheduled for February has been canceled because of continued concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is rescheduled to February 11-13, 2022.
As the Quad-Cities reported 164 more positive cases of COVID-19, Illinois surpassed 1,000,000 cases, and vaccination efforts continued to be slowed by lack of supply. Though both Illinois and Iowa remain in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout — which applies only to health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities — Ed Rivers, Scott County's health department director, said who will get the vaccination in the second phase, 1B, has not been outlined in Iowa.
In 2019, Day of the Dead activities at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport drew about 4,000 people in a high-energy potpourri of decorating sugar skulls, eating chips and salsa, listening to music and having their faces painted. In 2020, with in-person restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican holiday celebration was more subdued and drew about 700 people online for a program. In fact, 700 participants has been the typical response for each of the museum's monthly Family Days. Art activities are centered around a particular artist, with a supply kit similar to those offered for Day of the Dead, accompanied by online programs and an opportunity to visit the museum in person for free.
But the museum is holding its own with the $750,000 it receives annually from the city of Davenport for taking care of the city's art collection, and a total of $580,900 in emergency grants targeted for COVID-19 relief. This includes $264,000 from the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act and $111,5000 from the Iowa Arts Council. The museum's board of trustees also chipped in $78,000 during the museum's closure last spring from mid-March to the first weekend in June. Since reopening, attendance remains capped at 100 visitors at a time.The museum temporarily furloughed seven part-time employees but is now back to a full staff of 29 full- and part-time employees. The museum is expecting things to improve greatly once vaccines become more readily available.
Friday, Jan. 8
- Rock Island County added two deaths for a total of 276 and 71 new cases for a total of 11,249. Scott County added 225 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 14,834 positive COVID-19 cases and one death for a total of 154. The state of Iowa added 2,241 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 293,977 while its death total is 4,124.