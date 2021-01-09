Illinois over 1 million positive cases, will vaccinate 65-older in next phase

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation Thursday that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events will be lifted Friday, January 8. Other public health measures have been extended until February 6.

As the Quad-Cities reported 164 more positive cases of COVID-19, Illinois surpassed 1,000,000 cases, and vaccination efforts continued to be slowed by lack of supply. Though both Illinois and Iowa remain in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout — which applies only to health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities — Ed Rivers, Scott County's health department director, said who will get the vaccination in the second phase, 1B, has not been outlined in Iowa.

In 2019, Day of the Dead activities at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport drew about 4,000 people in a high-energy potpourri of decorating sugar skulls, eating chips and salsa, listening to music and having their faces painted. In 2020, with in-person restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican holiday celebration was more subdued and drew about 700 people online for a program. In fact, 700 participants has been the typical response for each of the museum's monthly Family Days. Art activities are centered around a particular artist, with a supply kit similar to those offered for Day of the Dead, accompanied by online programs and an opportunity to visit the museum in person for free.

But the museum is holding its own with the $750,000 it receives annually from the city of Davenport for taking care of the city's art collection, and a total of $580,900 in emergency grants targeted for COVID-19 relief. This includes $264,000 from the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act and $111,5000 from the Iowa Arts Council. The museum's board of trustees also chipped in $78,000 during the museum's closure last spring from mid-March to the first weekend in June. Since reopening, attendance remains capped at 100 visitors at a time.The museum temporarily furloughed seven part-time employees but is now back to a full staff of 29 full- and part-time employees. The museum is expecting things to improve greatly once vaccines become more readily available.