The United Education Foundation has announced 42 mini-grants totaling $10,049 have been awarded to teachers from the Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Colona, East Moline, Silvis and United Township High School districts.
The annual program is designed to give teachers supplemental funding for specific classroom projects that enrich their students’ classroom experiences.
The funding will provide hands-on materials for math, science, language arts, speech, social studies, art, STEM, counseling and kindergarten classrooms; listening centers; classroom books for self-selected reading in English language learner classes; a Visiting Artists program; flexible seating, therapy balls and sensory tool kits; museum admission, both locally and in Springfield; a family/school interactive activity; band supplies; copies of class-published work; and subscriptions for news magazines and software.
Grant recipients include:
• Carbon Cliff-Barstow: Patti Anders, Julie Bollin, Mindy Burke, Kim Chandler, Lindsay Guinand, Tina Joos, Jane Kettering, Holly Landry, Trish Mayo, Barb Moller, Jennifer Nelson and Cassandra Smith.
• Colona: Susie Bizarri and Cindy Campbell.
• East Moline: Jim Adamson, Farah Anderson, Tammy Crosby, Sarah Drake, Amy Layer, Sarah Link, Tiffany Linnenburger, Alex Mayszak, Cami Tapscott, and Sara Winders.
• Silvis: Leslie Adamson, Megan Arduser, Tara Beeler, Jen Caldwell, Dana Densberger, Jessica Dersham, Alice Drummond, Rebecca Holland, Rachel Larson, David Mills, Liz Moody, Mary Rossmiller and Courtney Sonneville.
• UTHS: Kelsey Erickson, Morgan Enburg, Kerry Garvey, Paul Lambrecht, Emilie Rio-Wawrzynski and Kim Whitbeck.
Established in 1992, the foundation serves the school communities of Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Colona, East Moline, Hampton, Silvis and United Township High School. Since 2010, it has provided nearly $140,000 in scholarships, teacher mini-grants and student recognition awards.
The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and an endowment partner with the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend. For more details, contact Dr. Jay Morrow at 309-752-1611 or jmorrow@uths.net.