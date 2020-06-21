Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa

In a week where Iowa swung its doors wide open again for most anything, Illinois business leaders joined the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce at the Rust Belt to urge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state ASAP to level the playing field for the Illinois Quad-Cities and other border communities throughout the state.
That was one of the COVID-19 happenings this week, as the Quad-Cities hit the three month mark of living with the virus.
Here's a look at what happened this week.
Friday, June 12
- St. Ambrose University announced it will open school a week early, on Monday, Aug. 17, with the semester ending before Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for most students. The school will take other precautions, like having those on the Davenport campus wear masks and social distance.
- With the lack of seasonal hires the result of COVID-19 cutbacks, weeds are growing along Moline’s riverfront including in Ben Butterworth Parkway. The mayor and city council expressed their displeasure at the sight.
- New Illinois COVID-19 cases fell below 600 for the day for the first time since March 30 in the state of Illinois.
- The Diocese of Davenport plans to allow Mass, Monday, June 22, with restrictions. The CDC has released what it calls “general considerations” for reopening houses of worship, but each church can accept or reject them.
- Most Americans say they are wearing masks, and following social distancing precautions, according to a poll conducted by the NORC at the University of Chicago. Go outside to a public place, however, and you're likely to see just the opposite.
Saturday, June 13
- Western Illinois students will return to the classroom for classes. Aug. 24, including its Quad-City campus in Moline. It will also take measures, including adjusting the number of seats per classroom, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- The United Way of the Quad-Cities announced $319,000 for 18 Quad-City groups helping people in emergency situations, some caused by COVID-19 economics.
- Geneseo is planning a worst-case scenario budget to go in effect, July 1. The city administrator is to assume a 40% reduction in revenues.
- Two Thomson inmates have COVID-19, according to the federal government.
Sunday, June 14
- The death toll in the Quad-Cities remained at 38, 28 in Rock Island County.
- Illinois residents can preregister online for license, ID needs, the secretary of state, announced.
- The University of Iowa has opted to stick with its fall calendar with students returning Aug. 24 and the semester ending Dec. 18. Both Iowa State and Northern Iowa University plan to start a week early on Aug. 17 and end on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.
Monday, June 15
- The East Moline Correctional Center has had 23 prisoners and four employees test positive for COVID-19. One employee has recovered and no prisoners have, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. It has the second highest number of positive tests in a correctional facility in the state.
- Davenport has had more than 500 people apply for rental assistance, where they can receive $1,000 a month for three months. People qualify by demonstrating that their income has been reduced to certain levels because of COVID-19.
- Bettendorf may delay its decision on possibly closing its Life Fitness facility, which would save $150,000.
- The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce joined several Illinois Quad-City business leaders to urge the state of Illinois to open up as much as possible to level the playing field with neighboring Iowa, which has reopened.
- The American Water Charitable Foundation Iowa American Water will help several charities with a $15,000 donation.
- Performers with Circa '21 in Rock Island will perform a burlesque show and a cabaret show from the top of the marquee for the first time in 43 years at the Rock Island playhouse. It's a way to have an audience again, since the theater has been closed by COVID-19 restrictions.
- A father-son bagpipe team, UnitedWePipe, has raised nearly $3,000 for the COVID-19 Response Fund in Springfield.
- A Dwight Yoakam concert, originally scheduled for April at the Adler Theatre, has been moved to June 17, 2021.
Tuesday, June 16
- The leader of the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is among a group crearting a certification plan to increase consumer confidence in large arenas. They also hope to convince Illinois Gov. Pritzker arenas can open safely with precautions.
- Davenport will have a July 3 Fireworks on the Davenport riverfront. Many fireworks shows have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the city council and city staff have decided to have this show that begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Bettendorf School District will adopt a program called Canvas Learning Management System as part of its Return to Learn plan.The district, along with other school districts in Iowa, must prepare its Return to Learn plan to the state by July 1, interim Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said at the Monday night Bettendorf School Board meeting.
- The Bettendorf City Council voted unanimously to delay a decision on closing the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf until October.
- Three more inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 26 inmates with positive tests.
- The Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, tested positive for COVID-19.
- Illinois has adopted a massive expansion of a vote by mail plan. Democrats say it will limit crowding at polling places and COVID-19 transmission at the November election. Republicans claim it opens the door for fraud.
Wednesday, June 17
- At a virtual community conversation meeting about 100 parents voiced their concerns to the Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education, regarding reopening this fall. Moline is still waiting guidance from the state before finalizing its Return-to-Learn plans.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $900 million in rent support and business relief from the state. He also said he would extend the moratorium on evictions through July 31.
- A decision is expected after the Fourth of July on if/how the Riverfront Pops Concert by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will unfold this year in light of COVID-19. The event, featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 on Arsenal Island.
Thursday, June 18
- The COVID-19 number hit 1,200 positive cases between Scott and Rock Island counties. There are still 38 deaths between the two counties.
- The 11th annual Floatzilla is set for Aug. 15 with restrictions because of COVID-19. The event concludes at Lake Potter in Rock Island. There will not be the large gathering to try to get a Guinness Book of World Records, face coverings are required and launch times are expanded, among differences with the past.
- Henry County has set up a COVID related relief loan fund with the aid of $1.18 million in federal funds.
- Orion will not have fireworks July 4 at the high school due to COVID-19.
Friday, June 19
The week ended with 1,216 positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities, up from 1,162 the previous Friday. Illinois' Rt factor, the number of cases one positive case causes, was .73. Iowa's was .96. Anything over 1.0 means the virus will spread more quickly.
