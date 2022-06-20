Illinois Quad-Cities libraries to partner with Metro for summer reading programs

Four Illinois Quad-Cities libraries have partnered with MetroLINK to allow children 4 to 12 years to use a valid library card as their fare when traveling to and from several library locations from now through July 31.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult and will have their fares waived when traveling to and from participating library branches. Riders must show a valid library card from the Moline, Rock Island, East Moline or Silvis libraries to claim the fare waiver.

The four libraries will all offer their own, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" summer reading and event programs featuring numerous activities throughout the summer months.

To find out more about the programs, contact Moline Public Library at 309-524-2480 or molinelibrary.com; Rock Island Public Library at 309-732-7323 or rockislandlibrary.org; Silvis Public Library at 309-755-3393 or silvislibrary.org; or East Moline Public Library at 309-755-9614 or eastmolinelibrary.com.

Metro bus routes are located near the following library locations:

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline (Route 59).

Rock Island downtown library, 401 19th St., Rock Island (Routes 10, 30 and 53) or Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island (Route 40 or Microtransit).

East Moline Public Library, 745 16th Ave., East Moline (Route 55).

Silvis Public Library: 806 1st Ave., Silvis (Routes 10 and 50).

